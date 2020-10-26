Release new book with photos, COVID data
Healdsburg residents seem to have been tapping into their creative side as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.
Due to being a high-risk individual resident Pierre Ratté has been sheltering in place more so than others but has spent time going on walks around town and started taking photos with his Iphone. In doing so, he rediscovered his passion for photography and recently published a compilation of photos that he took during the first 100 days of the pandemic.
The book is called, “Today in H’burg,” and was released in local bookstores earlier this month.
“I started taking pictures when the shelter in place started to uplift people,” Ratté said. “It started with this neon band of red that was backlit by the sun on a hedge and I started sharing it and within about a week I thought of doing a book because everything was so difficult and challenging in those first days of COVID. The book itself is really a chronicle of a historical event that we haven’t seen in 100 years.”
Ratté’s photo subjects are simple objects such as a statue in Plaza Park, fallen petals from a vase of flowers, or clouds on a dreary day, anything that catches his eye.
While he didn’t focus on a single subject, he did say that many of his photos have an emphasis on composition, color and shadow.
The pages of the book itself comprise a photo, a news headline from that day and COVID data on cases and deaths. The first photo and data set reflects day one of the shelter in place, March 18.
That first photo shows the backlit hedge of bushes and includes the local headline, “County told to stay home,” and the regional headline, “California schools closing through spring.” The national headline reads, “$1 trillion stimulus boost planned.”
Data shows that at the time Sonoma County had 0 deaths and California had 13.
“The headlines are from local and regional national papers so you get a sense of what is happening around the world against what is actually happening in terms of deaths and trends,” Ratté said.
When Ratté started taking a photo throughout each day of the shelter in place he started posting them on the Facebook group ‘What’s Happening Healdsburg’ and on other social media outlets and started gaining more followers and folks who were interested in his work.
“As I continued to take pictures and post them on Facebook pages and Instagram I got more and more followers and people were awfully grateful for just a picture. Whatever the news was, political or pandemic, it was just a picture with a caption. It was grounding and settling for them,” he said.
While the book is a chronicle of sorts, Ratté said he thinks it’s an example of what happens when you slow down and start to see life in a different manner.
“It’s 100 days, 70 pages. All photos are taken about a mile from where I live and that dovetails with the premise of the book, which is there is more to what you see if you slow down,” he said.
When asked what his favorite photo is, Ratté said the cover photo, which is an image of the statue of a boy holding a folded American flag while the flag in the Plaza hangs at half mast.
“There is tragedy and tenderness of the sculpture that we have in our Plaza, it just chokes me up,” he said.
He also likes his photo of a peculiar heart-shaped tree in front of a Healdsburg local’s home. After connecting with the homeowner of the property, he said he appreciates the significance of the tree. The homeowner had explained to him that generations of their family have been raised in the home and every time they looked out the window they saw the uniquely shaped tree.
Ratté got involved with photography when he started taking photos for real estate brochures and large properties.
This is his first time publishing a book and he encourages folks to shop local for the book at Levin and Company and Copperfield’s.
