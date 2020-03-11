Healdsburg High School juniors, volunteer judges, parents and community members gathered in various classrooms at Healdsburg High School on March 4 for the annual junior seminar internship presentation night.
The Wednesday evening presentation was the culmination of the weeklong junior seminar internship program. Students were asked to create a concise and professional presentation about their experience as interns at various local businesses.
Students were judged on content, speed, eye contact and other elements of public speaking. At the end of each talk judges provided constructive criticism via a rubric and students answered questions.
One student, Sophia Pickering, did her presentation about her time interning with Healdsburg Senior Living, a senior retirement and care community.
Pickering discussed her time working with residents, going with them on walks, participating in activities and learning about nursing duties on site.
She said the experience definitely enhanced her interest in nursing.
The immersive junior internship program in its ninth year is led by scholarship and work-based learning coordinator Shelley Anderson.
It is funded by the Healdsburg Education Foundation and aims to demystify the job market and the world of resumes, cover letters and interviews by giving students a chance to work in a field they are interested in.
The program has helped students pursue a career in fields such as IT tech, nursing wine making, veterinary, communications and more.
And while not all students decide to follow the career they interned with, they do come away with valuable skills such as, task and time management, and resume writing. They also learn skills not often learned in a classroom, like how to call in sick for work or dress appropriately.
