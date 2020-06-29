Planned parade canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in county
The ongoing presence of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced all traditional Fourth of July events to be canceled or moved to “socially distanced” or “virtual” formats. But even a coronavirus can’t wipe out the patriotic spirit of proud Americans, as witnessed by all the red, white and blue decorations going up and all the proudly displayed U.S. Flags.
The Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise thought they had a really good idea to replace their traditional “Family Fourth” in the Healdsburg Plaza. But their plans to have a citywide parade of city of Healdsburg public safety vehicles and decorated cars with selected viewing areas in a half dozen locations has now been called due to recent increases in COVID-19 positive cases.
Now that plan for this Saturday, July 4 is to have a “Roll-Thru Rotary 4th” where families are encouraged to drive to the Healdsburg Community Center from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to pick up patriotic goodie bags form volunteering Rotarians and city workers. Everyone is encouraged to decorate their vehicles and the event will be live-streamed on the city of Healdsburg’s YouTube channel.
Strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety rules followed by the city for distribution of food at the same site will be followed. Cars will be appropriately spaced, all participants will be wearing masks and gloves, and as much as possible social distancing of at least 6 feet will prevail. The activity bags will be placed in the rear compartment of vehicles as they pass through the line in an orderly fashion.
Children will still be able to participate in the virtual parade by posting photographs in costume and of their decorated homes to the club's social media sites with the hashtag #Healdsburg4th. The Club’s website is https://rotaryclubofhealdsburgsunrise.org/page/2020-4th-of-july-caravan.
“Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise wants to sincerely thank our generous sponsors for their contributions to help make this event a success,” said Rotarian Doug Pile. “The same factors that have led them to change their business model have unfortunately taken their toll on this event. We are sure that they share our disappointment at the recent turn of events.
Boy Scouts Troop 21 is hosting a drive-thru pancake breakfast Saturday at the Villa Chanticleer Annex beginning at 7 a.m.
Also canceled this year is the American Legion Sotoyome Post #111 annual fireworks display on the athletic fields at Healdsburg High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.