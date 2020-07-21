Schools that were moving toward a full return to in-class instruction this fall — such as the small, rural Alexander Valley School and private K-6 school, The Healdsburg School — are now scrambling to pivot toward a full distance learning model following new guidance recently by Gov. Gavin Newsom that requires schools in counties that are on the state’s coronavirus watch list to start the year in remote learning.
Returning to remote
A couple of Alexander Valley parents urged the Alexander Valley Union School District Board (AVS) of Trustees to approve a return to campus at their most recent board meeting on July 20, however, Alexander Valley Superintendent and Principal Matt Reno said the likely scenario is for AVS to return to distance learning.
“We were moving towards a reopening model of in-person learning and that all changed a few days ago ... We know that we intend to at least be on the watchlist up until July 22 and according to our state guidelines, we are unable to return to in-person teaching and learning until we are off of that watch list,” Reno said.
After doing some research and digging on information about the new state mandate, Reno said there is early indication that a waiver to re-open schools while counties are on a watch list may be available for districts, although the process to apply for one and to get approved is a lengthy one.
According to Reno’s presentation, the waiver would have to be unanimously requested by the district superintendent, school board, labor union and parents and it would have to be signed off by the district, union labor reps, the county superintendent and the county health officer before being submitted to the California Department of Public Health for consideration (CDPH) for approval.
“This is very new information. At this time we have not seen the state issue a waiver document, nor do we have an understanding as to the elements incorporated for an approval or denial from the CDPH,” the presentation states. Additionally, the turnaround time for completing such a waiver is unknown.
Reno emphasized that if the district were to pursue a waiver, district staff and parents would have to be collectively comfortable with returning to on-site learning.
AVS staff and families were surveyed about eight weeks ago and a majority of staff expressed a desire to return to campus while around 5% of families indicated that they would not send their children back to school until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.
School board trustee and clerk Laura Hawkes said the district’s resources could be better used for figuring out a robust distance learning model rather than pursuing a waiver and hoping for a better outcome. She said while she would absolutely love to be able to return to in-person learning, she just doesn’t see it happening this fall.
“I personally wouldn’t want to send my kids to school,” Hawes said.
On the other hand, school board president, Derek Peachey felt that there is real risk socially mentally and academically, in not sending kids back to school (with proper health protocols and procedures in place).
“Obviously, I have a strong personal opinion about the fact that we have a mandate from the state, yet we are supposed to be governing a local school district and we should be able to make decisions based on the unique aspects of that school district, including the rural environment that we are in. There’s real risk in not sending our kids backs and that is emotional, social and physical,” Peachey said. “As great as our teachers have been, and I’ve witnessed that first hand as a parent, it’s (distance learning) just never going to be as effective.”
AVS parents voiced similar concerns during Monday’s meeting and said they wanted their kids to be able to reconnect with friends and return to an in-person routine. Some also mentioned they were concerned that distance learning may place an inequitable strain on some families.
“Like any parent, we would never willingly hurt our children or subject them to unnecessary danger, we only want what is best for our kids. We feel keeping our kids out of the classroom and away from teachers and friends and learning in a disjointed and unsupervised manner does exactly what it intends to prevent, harms our children in the long run and places an inequitable strain on families,” said AVS parents, Mark and Jennifer McWilliams.
While taking board and public comments into consideration, Reno reminded folks that right now there really isn’t any other option than distance learning due to the state mandate. He said they are projecting the school year to start on Aug. 13 with distance learning.
In terms of what that will look like, he noted that it will be different than the distance learning that was quickly implemented in spring. Distance learning would include a set time of instructional minutes, live teacher instruction, tutorials, online activities, student guided packets and grade level enrichment instruction. Teachers could work from home and on site if they want to create a more interactive experience with white boards and other materials.
When the district can return to in-person learning, the school will consider a full return to campus five days a week with strict health and safety measures in place, such as mask wearing, the creation of stable student cohort groups, sanitizing, social distancing, frequently daily disinfecting, staggered recess and more. Families who aren’t comfortable with the return to school would also have the option of participating in distance learning. While many school districts were considering a hybrid return to campus where students only attend school a few days of week, AVS can consider a full return due to small class sizes and the unique location of their school.
Reno said next steps in this ever changing process include the possibility of reconducting a parent and staff survey and getting ready to notify parents and staff on school plans by July 28.
To view the district’s safe and sustainable opening plan, visit: http://alexandervalleyusd.org/.
Holding out hope at The Healdsburg School
The Healdsburg School (THS), a small private school off of Healdsburg Avenue, also had plans to move forward toward a return to campus five days a week. The school had posted a reopening plan and was busy getting ready for students, rearranging classrooms to allow for smaller cohorts and cohort integrity and setting up outdoor learning spaces for each cohort.
“What’s interesting about our campus is that we don’t have any hallways and kids go outside, so a lot of those areas that are problematic in schools we just don’t have. We are very small and all of our classrooms have sinks in them so hand washing is easier, so that is why we were able to move forward the plan that had all kids on campus five days a week with staggered starts and finishes,” said the head of the school, Andy Davies.
Then the governor’s order came down the line, and changed everything. Davies said while the school recognizes the importance of the state order, she’s hoping that Sonoma County will be off of the watchlist before school starts and that they will be able to pursue their plan for returning to school.
“We are sort of waiting and watching,” Davies said. “I’m not saying we are doing 100% one thing or the next. I am an optimist, so if we were to get off the watch list and we are able to open school, we will open.”
However, Davies said her message to families is to be ready for remote learning.
“I want them (families) to be prepared and our teachers to be prepared. If we were to get off of the list by Aug. 3, that would give us an option to reopen with the understanding that some folks will choose to be remote and we are prepared to support that as well,” Davies said.
The first day of school for THS is Aug. 19, and prior to that, the decision on how to reopen will be made by the school’s board of trustees. Davies said that decision will most likely be made 14 days or so before the first day of school so parents have plenty of time to prepare.
“By the fifth, if we are not off of the list we are going to start remotely,” Davies said.
She said the staff has been “incredibly agile” and willing to be prepared for different scenarios. THS teachers have also been participating in professional development around planning for in-classroom and remote learning.
When asked if staff and families have voiced a desire to return to in-person learning, Davies said many teachers and families have, but others have also said they’d like to start the year in distance learning.
“If someone thinks they want to come and all of sudden they decide they don’t, then of course they could go remote,” Davies said. “It is a personal and nuanced decision for every family and we want to honor that.”
If distance learning is the scenario for the new school year, Davies said it would include online work and interactions beyond just Zoom sessions that encourage project based learning.
“It might be short springs on Zoom with some work the kids might do in conjunction with peers, which they could do via technology. So there is internet involved, but it’s not solely that,” Davies said, noting that they’ll have internet hotspots for those who may need it.
To keep up to date on THS happenings, visit the school website at: https://thehealdsburgschool.org/.
