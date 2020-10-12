Alexander Valley Cellars finishing deal to buy Wine Country Cellars and Shipping
Alexander Valley Cellars (AVC), a wine shipping and storage facility, is acquiring Wine Country Cellars and Wine Country Shipping, in a deal that is set to close Oct. 16. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
While AVC has been in business since 1985, this is their first acquisition.
“We are so excited to be expanding our AVC family,” stated co-owner Marci Jacobs. “We literally started with a small warehouse on Alexander Valley Road with two administration positions and a couple warehouse guys and have grown to a company with 50 employees and 475,000 square-feet of space.”
The acquisition includes 81,000 square-feet of temperature and humidity-controlled warehouse space in Healdsburg and Windsor, as well as the specialized shipping business. Jacobs and Meritt Dahlgren began the conversations with Wine Country Cellars and Wine Country Shipping owner, Janice Laskowski about a year ago and the deal has been in the works for the past several months.
“We are local, family-owned businesses that share a lot of the same values,” said Janice. “AVC has been around a long time and we trust them to continue taking care of our customers the way we have for the past 26 years.”
