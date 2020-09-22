Due to a combination of lower expenditures and higher revenues, the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) is finishing the 2019-20 fiscal year with a higher level of reserves than what is mandated by the school board of trustees according to a recent, unaudited district budget report.
As a result, the increased level of reserves triggered a 2% one-time payment to the Healdsburg Area Teachers Association (HATA) bargaining unit on top of the recently negotiated 6.5% compensation increase in salary and health benefits for the 2020-21 year.
According to the unaudited actuals 2019-20 budget report, reserves are $2.6 million greater than the board-mandated 13.3% level of $3,552,925, with the total reserves equating to 23.16%.
At the second interim report earlier this year, the district projected to finish the year with reserves totaling 18.34%.
“This is due to a combination of lower expenditures and higher revenues. Expenditures were lower mostly due to the pandemic, as spending was curtailed after mid-March and many of the budgeted programs and initiatives were not able to be completed,” explained Debbie Odetto, the district’s director of business services.
Expenditures for the unrestricted general fund — funds that don’t have to be allocated toward a specific cause — were over-budgeted by $495,755 and revenue was under-budgeted by $576,902. The ending fund balance for the unrestricted fund comes in at $2,872,417.
As Odetto said, the district’s dramatic shift in ending balances can be attributed to the fact that discretionary spending was cut way back in mid-March and many of the programs that HUSD budgeted for were halted.
“2019-20 was an unusual year. We went along like normal through March, presented the first interim, broke for spring break and then the pandemic hit. Every aspect of the district’s operations were impacted including the budget and discretionary initiative based spending came to a halt,” Odetto said.
On the restricted side of the general fund, revenue decreased slightly, however, spending was also greatly reduced. The ending, unaudited balance for the restricted fund is $304,743.
How budget reserves play a role in compensation
HUSD and HATA finished negotiations for the 2020-21 school year with a tentative agreement that included both a salary and health benefits increase of 6.5% and in addition, language was included in the deal that would stipulate a one-time payment based on the unaudited actuals.
“The first trigger included a 2% one-time payment to the unit (HATA) if the 2019-20 unaudited actuals as presented to the HUSD Board of Trustees report net property tax revenues for 2019-20 at or exceeding $20,600,000 or an ending reserve percentage of 20% or higher,” Odetto said.
Since 2019-20 reserves came in higher than 20%, the 2% one-time payment was triggered.“The second trigger included a 2.2% ongoing increase retroactive to July 1, 2020, if the net property tax revenues for 2019-20 report at or exceeding $21,600,000, or, and ending reserve percentage of 25% or higher. The unaudited actuals as reported on Sept. 16 met trigger (1) with an ending reserve percentage of 23.16%,” Odetto said.
Next steps for budget
The school board of trustees approved the unaudited actuals 2019-20 budget at their most recent meeting on Sept. 16 in a unanimous vote.
The next step is to provide these actual financial results for independent review and audit by the district’s external auditors who in turn prepare a final audit report to be presented to the school board in December 2020.
“We will have the (audited) actuals at the end of the year at about the same time we’ll be doing the first interim (budget report) for 2020-21,” Odetto said during the presentation of the budget at last week’s meeting.
In terms of predicting what this year’s budget will look like, HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said it will be hard to tell since there are so many different variables right now with COVID-19 and distance learning.
Vanden Heuvel noted, “There are so many variables right now so it is hard to say what our costs will be next year and we do need to continue to be careful with our spending.”
To view the full line-item 2019-20 report, scroll down to agenda item 12.2 a of the agenda report linked below: https://www.husd.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/361241614519536144.pdf?filename=September%2B16%2BBoard%2BPacket.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.