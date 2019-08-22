On Aug. 15, Gary Begley, 61, was the victim of a hit-and-run accident off Westside Road while on his bicycle.
He suffered severe injuries and died from them on Aug. 18.
According to California Highway Patrol, there is no description of the vehicle involved and police are looking for witnesses.
Begley was a member of the homeless community in Healdsburg and a ceremony for him for close friends and family was held on the banks of the Russian River on Aug. 19.
Rick Cafferata, outreach coordinator for Reach for Home, said he knew Begley for five years and said it was a tragic loss.
“He was a kind, caring, loving man,” he said, noting that he would often point to others more in need of help when Cafferata lined up services such as doctor’s visits for him.
He was also a noted fly fisherman, which is why the ceremony took place on the river.
According to Cafferata, Begley had in the past had problems with drinking, but had a great past six months, making significant progress and working to get a home.
Cafferata said he was at the hospital when Begley died, and said he did so peacefully.
Public services for Begley were unconfirmed as of press time. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call CHP at 707-588-1400.
