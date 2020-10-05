This November, Healdsburg voters will be asked to approve Measure T, an extension of the city’s current half-cent sales tax known as Measure V, a tax that works to fund city services like police and fire, economic development, city infrastructure and road maintenance.
The tax is set to expire in 2023 and an approval of the measure by voters would extend the tax indefinitely with no sunset date.
“We’re asking for the community to extend that to essentially no expiration date until voters or city council choose to discontinue it,” said Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell, a listed supporter of the measure.
If the extension is not approved by voters the current tax will remain in effect until March 31, 2023.
According to Mitchell, 100% of the revenue gets spent locally and each year the city conducts a Measure V survey to gauge how residents think the funds should be spent.
“It is not a new tax. I think that is the message I really want to make sure that we get out to people. It’s an extension of Measure V and of course it’s called Measure T now because it’s a different election year,” Mitchell said.
Both Mitchell and Healdsburg Vice Mayor Shaun McCaffery are proponents of the tax. The formal opponents of the tax, as listed in the ballot information provided by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, includes Daniel Drummond, the executive director of the Sonoma County Taxpayers’ Association.
Mitchell and McCaffery’s statement in favor of the measure argues that a “Yes” vote on the measure will help ensure that Healdsburg “will stay strong” with the nearly $2.1 million in revenue generated annually that helps fund staffing for first responders, economic development and improvements to city streets and facilities.
Drummond argues that voters should vote “No” on the tax because according to his submitted argument, “If approved, you will never again be asked to renew it. You will never again have the opportunity to evaluate how your city council spends the tax proceeds.”
“From a historical perspective, this money has been spent the way the community has asked us to spend it. We started getting money in 2013, so all of this time it has been spent on the things that we said we would spend it on. That track record is something I think people should pay attention to. Also, I think it’s really important to point out that since this is a sales tax, a lot of the money that we collect from this comes from visitors and locals and it’s not a tax on businesses,” Mitchell said.
Drummond also takes issue with the fact that if approved, the tax does not have a sunset date as it has had previously.
“The principal reason (we oppose it) is the same reason we are objecting to measures that are substantially the same. Sonoma, Cotati, Petaluma and Healdsburg have all done the same thing to make these taxes permanent and that basically is depriving voters of their right to later review these taxes. We find that to be just an abdication of the council’s responsibility to voters,” Drummond said in an interview with The Tribune.
He also opined that the ballot language contains very benign language about the measure without any explanation from the council’s part trying to explain to voters that “you are basically giving up your right to vote on this again.”
Mitchell said the tax is not a forever tax.
“It’s not a forever tax as I said, it could be rescinded by the taxpayers or by city council,” she said. “We want to be able to have a long term vision for planning and it would really help with that.”
Mitchell said she believes the tax is a real benefit to the community as it has provided funds for adding additional firefighters, dispatchers and equipment, and has contributed to the city’s $600,000 small business loan program.
“This year we had the opportunity to use some Measure V money for the $600,000 loan program that we did during COVID. About 75 businesses were able to get funds… and it was kind of a lifeline that we were able to give to our community and it was really a great thing to have in our back pocket,” Mitchell said.
The other rebuttal (submitted by Patrick Burns, William Koch, Tommy H. Stone Jr., Mark Vellutini and Michael Vellutini) in response to the argument for the measure argues that any new taxes or extension of current ones should only be considered when people are back to work and businesses are reopened.
“Whether the tax has merits or not really isn’t even the issue, they’ve made that issue moot because they are pressing this provision that is depriving voters the right to vote and we not only object to that, but we really think that it’s incumbent upon the council to at least make voters aware of the fact that that is what they are doing,” Drummond said.
Mitchell said she personally doesn’t see any downside to the tax.
“I think this is a real benefit to our community and it has helped us in a lot of different situations in a lot of different ways and enables us to have a lot of different programs that we wouldn't normally have, so I don’t see any downside to it, personally,” she said.
To view the ballot language and the full arguments for and against the measure, including the rebuttal, visit: http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CRA/Registrar-of-Voters/Elections/11-03-2020/Measures/.
Election results will not be posted until after 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3. Results will be updated periodically after Election Day and the final results will be posted after certification, up to 28 days post-election.
