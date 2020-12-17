The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board issued a hefty fine of $6.4 million last week to Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC. — the company behind the Montage resort and development — for several alleged water quality violations, many of which involve tributaries and streams that feed into the Russian River.
The water board prosecution team alleges that the company violated dozens of state and federal water quality rules. In total, Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC. is alleged to have violated state and federal water rules 38 times in 2018 and 2019.
According to the board order and report, “The violations caused significant deposition of fine sediment in receiving waters that support a habitat for a number of aquatic species including endangered salmonids. Fine sediment in site receiving waters caused elevated turbidity.”
Turbid water, if chronic, can affect the respiration in aquatic species by damaging the gills of fish and invertebrates.
According to board officials, 9.4 million gallons of “highly” turbid water were discharged into the surrounding Russian River tributaries.
North Coast Water Board Chair Valerie Quinto said in a statement, “This fine reflects the substantial violations found over a wide area after multiple storms. The North Coast Water Board takes these violations seriously and has made enforcement of violations of storm water permits a priority in the north coast region.”
An investigation by the North Coast Water Board found that site managers of the Montage project — a 65-acre resort and housing project in the north end of town — consistently failed to use best management practices to prevent or minimize pollutants from discharging off the site.
As stated in the press release, this resulted “in egregious violations over many months and threatening the well-being of salmon populations.”
According to the report, water board staff first observed numerous violations beginning on Oct. 3, 2018.
Some of the violations alleged include failing to reduce or prevent pollutants discharged into storm water, failing to provide effective soil cover for inactive areas and all finished slopes, open space, utility backfill and completed lots, failing to have effective perimeter controls and stabilizing all construction entrances and exists to sufficiently control erosion and sediment discharge from the site, failing to have effective or adequate linear sediment controls along the toe of the slope, face of the slope at the grade brakes, falling to effectively manage all run-on and run-off within the site and run-off that discharges off of the site and failing to properly store chemicals in watertight containers among several other violations.
You can view the detailed report of violations here: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/northcoast/board_info/board_meetings/12_2020/pdf/7/20_0040_Sonoma%20Luxury%20Resort-Saggio%20Hills_ACLC%20(final).pdf.
After the deficients in the site were identified in November of 2018 construction was temporarily suspended in order to give the developer a chance to correct its procedures.
Following another initial inspection the board noticed modest improvements to management practices on-site, however, such improvements appeared to be short-lived.
Construction was again suspended in February of 2019, “for failure to implement and maintain adequate and effective BMPs (best management practices),” according to the press release.
From that point unauthorized discharges to waterways continued to occur from the site through May of 2019 and after the developer allegedly removed BMPs from many of the active construction areas.
According to the press release, “All owners of construction sites larger than one acre must enroll in the stormwater permitting program, which among other things, requires hiring a ‘stormwater professional’ to design and install erosion and sediment controls. Failure to design, employ and maintain best management practices that prevent or minimize pollutants from discharging off site can result in sediment-laden stormwater that threatens to smother aquatic animals and habitat, alter or obstruct flows that could lead to flooding, and reduce water clarity.”
Not only is the Russian River home to salmon, but it is also home to several endangered salmon species including the Coho Salmon, Chinook Salmon and Steelhead Trout.
In a public hearing last week, the control board approved the fine in relation to the aforementioned violations after a settlement could not be reached between the developer and the water board earlier this year.
