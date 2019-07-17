EDITOR'S NOTE: All people named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Moses Torres, who is accused of killing his brother Ivan Torres, will not face murder charges after Judge Dana Beernink Simonds found there was not enough evidence to support the charges at the probable cause level required at a preliminary hearing.
Moses Torres will still face manslaughter charges for the same incident. There is also an enhancement associated with the charge.
The alleged fight and stabbing that led to Ivan Torres' death happened on March 27 at Canyon Run Apartments.
One of Simonds' reasonings for her decision to drop the murder charge was a lack of evidence to prove malice.
Moses Torres now has a bail set at $110,000. No bail had been set due to the murder charge.
Check back soon for the full story on Moses Torres' preliminary hearing.
