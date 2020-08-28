With the help of local nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg and the Myriad Outreach Project, the Collective Action for Laborers, Migrants and Asylum seekers (CALMA) group based in the East Bay were able to raise funds and collect a slew of masks, food donations and other essential items for local farmworkers who are still having to work — despite the COVID-19 pandemic — amid smoky conditions from the surrounding wildfires.
The CALMA team dropped off donations, which included 145 masks, backpacks, 72 gallons of water, battery packs, food and other essential items, to Corazón this past Sunday and are now collaborating along with Direct Action to Farm Workers to distribute the donations to farm and vineyard workers through direct outreach.
“We are a team of volunteers that came together when we found out that the fires had started in Sonoma County last Wednesday,” said Juan Duran of CALMA. “We are mostly based in San Francisco and in the East Bay and we’re a group of already two established mutual aid groups.”
Many participants in the project and who work with the mutual aid groups, CALMA and Myriad, are those who have a connection to farming or whose parents are farmworkers.
“I’m the child of farmworkers in the central valley and there are other members whose parents are farmworkers or their relatives are farmworkers and so when we found out that the fires had started we remembered what had been going on last year where farmworkers were working in smoky skies and in horrible conditions that are (now) exacerbated due to COVID-19,” Duran said.
As a result, CALMA, Myriad and Corazón Healdsburg joined forces to provide essential items, like masks and healthy foods, to farmworkers.
“We joined forces and asked, ‘What is going to be needed to make sure that farmworkers are safe?’”
He said the director of CALMA, Sylvia Karina, reached out to Corazón to work on the donation drive. The two organizations had previously collaborated together for work with the UndocuFund, a disaster relief fund created after the 2017 fires that focuses on providing aid and disaster relief to undocumented workers.
The fund was founded by the Graton Day Labor Center, North Bay Organizing Project and North Bay Jobs with Justice and ceased operations in 2018, but was reactivated in 2019 and in 2020 following the Kincade Fire and the COVID-19 outbreak.
In this case he said, “We specifically wanted to reach out to undocumented farmworkers because we know that undocumented workers do not qualify for FEMA aid and at CALMA we were very concerned with that disparity.”
Duran said another worry was the health of undocumented workers with regards to the unhealthy smoke conditions and with COVID-19.
He said both CALMA and Myriad mobilized to work on gathering basic items for farmworkers and they also started an Instagram account to spread the word.
Direct Action to Farmworkers also put out a call to action for donations and on its Instagram account, “Like many people in Sonoma County, farmworkers in Healdsburg have been evacuated from their homes and are now living in their cars at campsites with their families. Despite the unsafe and crucial wildfires that keep spreading, they still have to go to work as harvest is at its peak. Children have been struggling to start their distance learning school year as they live in such dire conditions. Farmworkers and their families need us to come together and help them with basic aid supplies and mutual aid.”
“Basic items to farm workers included personal protective equipment (PPE), water, snacks etc.,” Duran said.
On Aug. 20, the nonprofit met with Corazón and Latinos Unidos to discuss what items were most needed in addition to PPE.
“We learned that there weren’t going to be a lot of shelters open because of COVID-19 restrictions and so we also started collecting camping gear,” Duran noted.
They also asked for school supplies and flashlights, and Venmo donations in order to subsidize Wi-Fi hotspots for distance learning.
He said they weren’t really experienced in this type of fundraising, since CALMA typically focuses on raising funds for families who are seeking asylum, unsheltered community members and for day laborers in Oakland and in the East Bay, so partnering with Corazón worked well.
On the food fundraising front, Duran said they were very conscious about collecting healthy food instead of just canned goods.
“There’s that intersectionality of already being food insecure and their right to healthy food that doesn’t include just canned food,” Duran said.
For this reason, they had a push for specific items like healthy snacks, granola bars, water and other important gear like masks and school supplies.
Then, they had to distribute the items quickly as the Walbridge Fire continued to burn. With the help of Corazón, Direct Action to Farmworkers and through direct outreach, they were able to start distributing the various items. Duran said earlier this week folks went out to Geyserville to distribute some of the goods to folks who were working the vineyards at night.
“We were able to collect these things and take them to Healdsburg on Sunday (Aug. 23),” Duran said. “As a child of farmworkers and as someone who has worked in the fields, we know that farmworkers are very much essential to our economy and essential to our food and yet because of unfair working and immigration laws, there hasn’t been a lot of attention paid to farm workers and to improving their health.”
He said events like COVID-19 and the fires exacerbate the disparities between farmworkers and others in terms of health, working conditions and access to food and connectivity.
“We knew that mutual aid was just a little grain of salt to the bigger (issue) of what is going on. We decided we’ll take different steps to collaborate with Corazón and Latinos Unidos and other organizations and other farmworkers in different parts of California because mutual aid is just the beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.