National Night Out, a yearly event where fire and police agencies come together for an interactive evening of community-building, will be rescheduled for the city of Healdsburg for early October.
While the event usually takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in cities and towns across the country, Healdsburg Police Lt. Matt Jenkins cited the Tuesdays in the Plaza concert series as cause for the change.
He said in years past when they held the event in conjunction with the Tuesday concert, attendance was low.
“We love participating, but we really want to look at how to develop it and make it bigger and better,” Jenkins said.
He did say that a few Healdsburg police officers would go by the Foss Creek Apartments on Aug. 6 to mingle and chat with residents.
National Night Out started in 1984 when the National Association of Town Watch launched the event in order to encourage more community camaraderie with first responders and police departments as a whole.
According to the National Night Out website, since the event’s inception, 16,000 communities and 38 million neighbors have participated in National Night Out.
