On July 1, two beehives were installed at Healdsburg Senior Living.
The hives were provided after Healdsburg Senior Living Marketing Director Tony Fisher contacted Bee Conscious Removal, and Chris Conrad delivered the beehives with the bees in them to the facility. Placed in the facility’s garden, the hives needed to be set in the morning while the bees were still inactive due to the cooler temperature.
The hives were placed in a sunny spot in the garden. As the sun warmed the hives the bees became more active and started emerging from the hives.
The bees have been in their new home for over a week and are active throughout the garden.
Having bees in the garden will help pollinate both decorative flowers and ones that produce fruits and vegetables.
Those who would like to visit Healdsburg Senior Living’s honeybees and garden, which is currently in full bloom, will need to make an appointment due to COVID-19. To make an appointment, call the facility at 707-433-4877 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.. Don’t forget to bring a mask, as you will need to wear it while on the premises.
