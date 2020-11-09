Human rights has been Glaydon de Freitas’ lifelong passion and now the new Corazón CEO hopes to continue that passion by following in the footsteps of the former top executive Ariel Kelley, and bridge the divides that exist today between the Latinx community and others in northern Sonoma County.
De Freitas joined Corazón in October and recently spoke with The Tribune about his vision for the Healdsburg nonprofit, and the core values that he hopes to bring to his role as chief executive.
“I am excited because of the cause itself,” he said, speaking to Corazón’s mission. “Corazón’s ambitious mission is to bridge the social, economic, cultural, educational gap — and any other gaps — and for the opportunity to advance and help with this cause is what makes me excited. That’s what makes me come to work every day.”
Former CEO Kelley had been with the organization since its inception in 2011 and de Freitas said that she has laid a great groundwork for him and the nonprofit entity.
“Ariel has been very important for what Corazón is right now. In our internal conversations, Ariel is an asset that cannot go away,” de Freitas said. “This transition (versus most nonprofit CEO transitions) is going to be very different because of the work Ariel did here and all of the relationships she was able to create and the potential she has to help us with these relationships and to be another important voice in another environment. I really want to continue this co-work with Ariel and she is still around and giving me all of the support for the transition.”
He said they also need to acknowledge the work she has done over the years at Corazón.
Over the years Kelley has helped with the Free Store, the kindergarten college fund, the Unity and Community Fund and other vital programs.
“We need to continue acknowledging that she is (a) number one partner for us,” de Freitas said.
Looking forward, de Freitas said one of his goals as CEO is to bring his own core values to the table.
“I have some personal principles that I want to expose to see if they coincide with community beliefs. Once we attest that and assure that those beliefs I want Corazon to be centered and focused on those beliefs and core values,” he said.
Those core values include human dignity and equity among others.
“Human dignity is what leads me and human dignity is about respecting each other’s differences and not treating our differences as weakness. So where am I getting with this? It’s moving away from the traditional course of… only focusing on giving and material giving. I wouldn’t like to follow this path of being recognized as a traditional charitable organization,” de Freitas said.
While this is something they are working on in their internal strategic planning, de Freitas said he’d like Corazon to be recognized as a facilitator focused on elevating the voices that aren’t traditionally heard instead of being a representative of the people’s voice.
“We want to help the community to be able to find their own solutions for their own problems and to be able to express as much as they can their needs, their aspirations and their necessities instead of us coming in and saying what the need is in the community,” he said.
He noted they’d like to allow the community to be their own instrument of change.
“Other core values are about transparency.” he said, stressing that he believes it is important to continue to be transparent with donors and the community about everything they do monetarily.
The final core values that de Freitas embraces is efficiency and agility.
“We want to create a responsive organization where we can respond very fast and effectively to the needs of the community. These can be needs that require long term change and long term planning, or can be needs that come out of emergencies like fires or pandemics. We want to be proactive in the long term and be able to be reactive with whatever emergency,” he said.
From working pro bono in school, to human rights work
De Freitas got started in this line of work after watching his father’s involvement with human rights and restorative justice.
His father was a progressive district attorney in Brazil who pioneered many restorative justice initiatives that are now common practice in Brazil.
For this reason, de Freitas has been involved with human rights since his childhood.
“Since my childhood I’ve been involved with this theme of human rights and that’s what motivated me to go to law school in Brazil,” he said. “In law school I used to do pro bono hours in the prisons and as a full time attorney I was working with retirement funds and social security for the government.”
De Freitas then came to the United States seeking a change in his career toward a focus on human rights and international law and enrolled at the University of Houston where he later completed his master’s degree in law.
“It was very natural for me to start studying asylum and refugees under the international law umbrella and when I graduated I had the opportunity right away to work with refugees and asylum seekers for the YMCA in Houston. The YMCA has a big program for the international community and one of those programs is working in the detention center to provide legal orientation for the recently arrived and for people who were detained because of a lack of status here in the United States or because they violated a criminal law that gave them a deportation order,” he said.
De Freitas then joined the Houston nonprofit, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.
“It was created because of the Central America movement when there were a lot of civil wars happening in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala there was a movement of migrants and this community center started to help people with their immigration status and with different social programs and now it is an organization that is all over the country,” he explained.
The organization now has over 300 employees and has an operating budget of over $70 million per year according to de Freitas.
When asked how his career is rewarding, de Freitas said helping individuals and making a positive impact on lives.
De Freitas said, “My focus is always about the individual. Every time I see that a part of my work, or my team or anything has had a little bit of influence on the long term change of an individual’s life is rewarding.”
