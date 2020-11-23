Healdsburg High School’s new gym and locker rooms were recently completed with the help of school bond funds and the gym renovation and addition of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classroom at Healdsburg Junior High School is nearing completion.
Other school bond projects — such as the overhaul and renovation of the high school baseball field — are also nearing completion and with $25,000,000 in remaining bond funds, several other school update projects are on tap for the coming year.
According to a construction update from the district’s construction liaison Tenaya Dale, the high school gym and locker rooms have been completed as well as new team rooms and bathrooms.
The effort to revamp the aging Healdsburg Junior High School gym is set to be completed at the start of the new year.
“It was dark, it was dingy,” Dale said of the old gym. “We have opened up the old existing windows that used to be in there and there is a tone of natural light and it’s going to have a brand new floor.”
The gym will also boast new locker rooms and the STEM classroom will feature a roll-up door in order to easily bring in vehicles for auto shop lessons. The exterior of the gym building also received a new paint job with the school’s bright red and white colors.
The total cost for constructing the new high school facilities was $16.5 million and the cost for the junior high gym work and classroom amounts to $8 million.
The district set aside $20 million in bond funds in 2019 for the two projects.
The high school baseball field renovation was slated to start construction next summer, however, the project was recently started and is expected to be completed and open for use around February or March 2021, according to Dale.
“Rather than shut the field down next summer when hopefully everyone is out and about again, let’s use this time to work on it and get this project pushed through,” Dale said.
New turf will be added to the field and the renovation will keep the field’s existing layout.
The baseball field work is estimated to cost $3 million and will be funded by the remaining $25 million in bond sale funds.
Project planning
The next school update project on tap is to convert the old high school girl’s locker room into a weight room, which will cost about $1 million, according to an agenda item report.
There’s also plans to construct a new high school auditorium, however, the cost is pricey at $21 million and the construction team would have to look for other funds in order to complete it.
Prop 51 reimbursement funds are expected to come in in 2022. Expected reimbursement funds include $2,500,000 for modernization and new construction at the junior high school and $4.3 million for modernization work at Healdsburg High School.
In terms of looking at elementary school updates, Dale said they’ll work with architects to conduct site assessments and long range facilities master planning for Healdsburg Elementary School and the Fitch Mountain Campus.
Dale said it’s possible that basic maintenance work will be required to address the aging facilities at both campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.