Cristal Lopez, Rose McAllister appointed, Aracely Romo-Flores to return
Healdsburg High School alumna Cristal Lopez, district parent Rose McAllister, and incumbent Aracely Romo-Flores were the only three candidates to put their name in the hat for the three Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) school board seats available this December, and since all three ran unchallenged, they’ve automatically been appointed to the seats.
Romo-Flores was the only current school board trustee to run for reelection.
The terms for trustees Jami Kiff and Judy Velasquez will be up this December since they both didn’t seek reelection.
Lopez is a recent Sonoma State University graduate who teaches Spanish at The Healdsburg School, a private K-8 school. McAllister is a district parent to three children and has served on the charter school governance council and the bond oversight committee. Romo-Flores is also a district parent.
HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said he’s excited to have Lopez on the school board.
“I think she is going to bring an important voice for someone who was in the system not too long ago and can bring voice to the concerns and the issues that the Latino community faces, so I am excited to have her on,” Vanden Heuvel said.
He’s also looking forward to the parent perspective that McAllister will bring to the board.
“She has been a longtime, very involved parent at the charter school and served on our charter school governance council and was also on our bond oversight committee. She knows us and knows the work that the district has been engaged in and has been supportive throughout the years. I think she is going to bring a great parent perspective to the board and we’re excited for her to take her seat,” Vanden Heuvel said.
Introducing Cristal Lopez
Lopez graduated from Healdsburg High School in 2015 and went on to study Chicano Studies and Sociology at Sonoma State University. Now a recent college graduate she is perhaps one of the youngest trustees to have served on the school board.
Lopez said she is excited for her new role as a school board trustee, and she hopes to bring a new perspective to the table.
“I am one of the youngest board members for the Healdsburg School District so I do hope to bring that perspective of someone who has recently graduated from Healdsburg High School. I’m also bringing the perspective of a person of color as a Latina,” she said.
Additionally, Lopez aims to amplify the voices of those who aren’t always heard.
“I want to amplify the voices of the Spanish-speaking community, the socio-economically disadvantaged community and obviously the students and the teachers and parents,” Lopez said. “We don’t see a lot of color in elected positions and in leadership positions, so I am excited to bring that perspective. And, more than anything, I want to represent and amplify the voices of Spanish speakers. I think that is my main goal for the next four years.”
She said she hopes to be able to communicate with students and encourage a trusting relationship so students feel like they can talk to the board, teachers and staff about possible changes and issues.
When asked what she’d like to enhance or preserve at the district, Lopez cited continued and increased professional development for staff and teachers.
“I think something that is working for the district right now is the professional development training. The current board and the superintendent have done an amazing job offering professional development for teachers, especially during COVID,” she said. “You can have great staff … but you always want your staff to be better so I think that is something that is working for the school district.”
In terms of district-wide improvements, Lopez said she’d like to work on parent communication.
“I think as board members I think we go in always trying to change things. I know that the schools are doing their best to communicate with the Spanish speaking community and the community not involved with the school district, but I think we need to form better relationships with parents and especially those parents who aren’t able to attend PTO meetings and school board meetings and engage with dialogue. I think we can do better in that aspect.”
Increased mental health services and resources for students is also something she wants to work on especially in light of recent reports showing an uptick in student anxiety and dwindling grades throughout Sonoma County.
“With COVID I know the district has done an amazing job trying to provide hotspots and electronic devices, but we do know that students are failing. We have a lot of students failing. They either have an F or a D and I think we need to put more focus on mental health. Students are more depressed now than ever and I think those are conversations we need to have with both teachers and parents,” Lopez said. “I think their mental health is part of the reason they are having these consequences (with grades), they’re not interacting as much and they are isolated from friends and family. They are trying to keep their families safe but it is taking a toll on them.”
Introducing Rose McAllister
McAllister is the parent to three HUSD students and has been involved with the district and the charter and elementary school for several years as a volunteer and as a member/president of the charter school governance council.
She ran for the school board in 2018 but lost by about 3% to the two top vote getters Donna Del Rey and Mike Potmesil.
McAllister said she is “thrilled” to be appointed to the school board of trustees.
“I am just really looking forward to bringing my voice to the board,” she said. “I have young children that have attended the Healdsburg public schools. Our two oldest children are in fifth grade and we have a first grader and the whole time our kids have been with the Healdsburg Unified School District I’ve been involved as a volunteer and as a president of the governing council. I feel like it will be really good to have someone at the table who has a real vested interest and a real personal understanding and investment in that part of what the district is doing.”
Now that the two elementary schools have been consolidated into one school McAllister said she is looking forward to continue to build on equity work and on the curriculum at Healdsburg Elementary.
She said while she’s worked on these issues for a long time from other angles she thinks once she gets on the board she will be able to see things through a different lens.
“I’m fully expecting that and am open to whatever knowledge comes from that and I also just have good relationships with community members and families in the district and the teachers and I really feel like that’s going to be a value add for the board,” she said. “As we think about things, that gives a kind of practical grounding for any decision that might come before the board to just understand a little bit about what those things look like in the classroom, which is always the viewpoint that I care about the most — how is this going to impact the students and teachers and staff?”
McAllister also pointed toward improving community and parent communication as one of her goals.
“It’s hard to commit to any one thing. After attending many dozens of meetings and always trying to stay really educated about everything that was happening at the district for the last few years I feel like communication is always one of the things that can be improved so that community members, parents and everyone involved with the district has good understanding of the things that are happening, whether they are problems or new ideas. I have seen many times where communication just wasn’t as easy and effective as it might have been and so I’d love to see that improve,” McAllister said.
Aracely Romo-Flores returns to the board
Romo-Flores will return to the board this December for another term. She is the parent of a high school senior and is setting her sights on advocating for and supporting student achievement.
“(My goal is) really to advocate for and support student achievement. I still think we have a ways to go. I really believe that we have all of the key players, the teachers, the leadership and students with great potential. There’s really no reason why we can’t have better student achievement so I really just want to support and improve student achievement.” She said for her student achievement is an equity issue. “I really am concerned that there is such an achievement gap for our Latino students.”
Romo-Flores also said she is pleased with the creation of one elementary school but there is still equity work to be mindful of.
“Well I am thrilled that we have one school, and that students are not being segregated by language anymore. I am really thrilled with the growth and how courageous I think our district has been in really embracing equity and removing obstacles that were systemic and I really want that to continue,” Romo-Flores said.
She said she really wants to continue looking through that equity lens to make sure all students' needs are being met.
As Romo-Flores looks toward her new term she said she wants to continue to encourage a collaborative atmosphere among trustees.
“Being on the board we have to be collaborative… I think it is important to be collaborative so we can work closely with our teachers, our bargaining units, our admin team and that we are more inclusive of our families. They are our customers, they are our clients and we have a responsibility to meet their needs and understand what their needs are,” she said, adding that she is excited to work with two new trustees who can bring a different lens and perspective to the table.
