The Healdsburg City Council will be swearing in its newly elected council members and will select a new mayor and vice mayor at the council’s next regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.
The meeting agenda has several other “new business” items including a purchase agreement and resolution for the purchase of a $1 million fire department aerial ladder truck, a presentation on the parks and recreation facilities condition assessment report, consideration of a resolution approving the city electric department’s revised renewable energy procurement plan and a motion to assign council members to various boards and commissions for 2021.
The meeting will be held virtually over Webex and will start at 6 p.m.
Announcements and presentations
The first item of business will be the reading of a proclamation thanking the community donors of Camp HBG 2.0, the distance learning and after school camp run by the Healdsburg Community Services Department that’s been serving children since this past summer.
The camp was initially to support families who required childcare during the summer months, however, as distance learning continued into the fall the camp was extended to meet the needs of parents who have to work away from home.
There will also be the reading of a proclamation recognizing outgoing Reach for Home executive director Colleen Carmichael.
Carmichael announced her departure from the nonprofit in July when she said she’ll be leaving the organization to pursue “a desire to create a new global organization to support trauma care, self-empowerment and trauma-focused school programs.”
Carmichael was the founding executive director of Reach for Home, an organization that started as a volunteer startup in 2014 and is now professionally staffed with $2 million in housing programs and financial assets.
Next on the agenda, Interim City Manager David Kiff will provide a report on the state’s new stay at home order that was announced on Dec. 3.
See our article here to learn about the new order.
New business
Getting a new ladder truck
On Monday evening the council will consider adopting a resolution approving the purchase of a Pierce Aerial Ladder Truck for $1,403,669.
In a development agreement amendment with the city and Relay Healdsburg LLC., also known as Replay, Replay agreed to contribute $1,045,000 towards the actual cost of a new ladder truck for the Healdsburg Fire Department.
Relay Healdsburg LLC. is the developer of the Mill District affordable housing, mixed-used and hotel project on Healdsburg Avenue.
The new aerial truck has rear steering capabilities with a 31-foot turning radius and an 107-foot ladder.
According to the agenda item report, “The vehicle also comes with a CA DOT compliant 500-gallon water tank. The additional water capacity coupled with the pump under cab design allows this vehicle to function like the city’s Type 1 engine.”
Parks and recreation facilities report
The city recreation manager Dave Jahns will provide a report on the parks and recreation facilities condition assessment that was completed by Kitchell CEM.
City staff and folks from Kitchell met with stakeholders and user groups of specific facilities to learn about the deficiencies and wear and tear to park and rec facilities that they observed.
Stakeholders also provided site improvement recommendations so staff could create a draft improvements plan. The Healdsburg Parks and Recreation Commission reviewed the plan at their June 10 meeting.
In 2016 the city council adopted a five-year capital improvement plan which provided funding for a parks and rec accessibility study and for facilities study in order to determine the current needs and improvements to park facilities.
In September of 2018 the city council awarded the facilities assessment project to Kitchell CEM. Kitchell launched the assessment in December of 2018 and involved a series of community stakeholder meetings, several site visits and a comprehensive evaluation of parks and rec infrastructure.
According to the agenda item report, “The facilities condition assessment analyzes 16 community services parks and recreation facilities. Those 16 facilities are broken down into two categories, parks and buildings. The assessment provides cost estimates to address deficiencies (Capital Renewal) as well as an estimate to fully replace the facility as a whole (Total Replacement).”
Cost estimates include:
- Parks:
● Total 10-year park capital renewal costs: $8,159,300
● Total park system replacement costs: $58,434,00
- Buildings:
● Total 10-year building capital renewal costs: $7,949,700
● Total building system replacement costs: $67,856,000
The full 627-page facilities assessment is available at https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/839/Facilities-Assessment.
Revised renewable energy procurement plan
The city council will consider adopting a resolution approving the city electric department’s revised renewable energy procurement plan (REPP).
On Oct. 7, 2015, SB 350 was signed into law mandating a 33% renewable portfolio standard (RPS) target by 2020 and 50% by 2030.
“On Sept. 10, 2018, SB 100 was signed into law, further accelerating the RPS targets to 60% by 2030,” according to the agenda item report. “To account for these changes and to comply with Public Utility Code (PUC) §399.30, the City of Healdsburg must revise the REPP and its enforcement program. The revised REPP and Enforcement Program replace the 2011 Renewable Energy Procurement Plan and enforcement plan.”
The revised plan includes new dates for when to reach a certain percentage of renewable energy. For instance, from 2021 to 2024 the city should have 44% renewable energy. You can see the full plan and outline in the agenda report on packet page 980.
You can view the agenda packet here: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2040&Inline=True.
Swearing in the new council members
Lastly, Healdsburg’s newly elected city councilmembers Ariel Kelley, Skylaer Palacios and incumbent David Hagele will be sworn in and will take their seats at the virtual dais.
Following the swearing in, the council will appoint a new mayor and vice mayor and the council will also decide who to assign to various city committees and commissions.
Kelley won the top spot for council with 4,452 votes. Palacios received 3,611 votes — 22.58% of the vote and Hagele received 3,532 votes — 22.09% of the vote.
How to view the meeting
To watch the virtual meeting, visit:http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx
To submit a live public comment, click the list of participants button during the meeting. In the bottom right hand corner you’ll see a “Hand” icon. Click the icon and the city clerk or the mayor will call you when it’s time to speak. Speakers get three-minutes.
Folks can also submit their comments via email to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
