The nomination period for the upcoming election opened up earlier this week on July 13. For Healdsburg, that means that folks looking to run for a variety of boards — including school board and city council — are able to throw their hat into the ring to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot. The nomination period is open until Friday, Aug. 7.
In Healdsburg, the following seats are available:
- Healdsburg City Council (three seats)
- North Sonoma County Health Care District (three seats)
- Healdsburg Unified School District (three seats)
- Alexander Valley School Board of Trustees (two seats)
- West Side Union School District (two seats)
The Healdsburg City Council seats held by Shaun McCaffery, David Hagele and Joe Naujokas are up for election.
The health care district seats currently held by Erin Gore, James Nantell and David Anderson are up for election.
The Healdsburg Unified School District seats currently held by Aracely Romo-Flores, Jami Kiff and Judy Velasquez are up for election, as are the Alexander Valley School seats held by Derek Peachey and Yvonne Krock, and the West Side board seats held by Patricia Bertapelle and Scott Nielsen.
Nearby, Geyserville Unified School District has four seats available — positions currently held by Kim Petersen, Linda Colliver, Sara Lopez and Laura Equitz.
At the county level, the Cloverdale-Geyserville-Healdsburg area board member for the Santa Rosa Junior College Governing Board is up for election.
Candidates for city council must be 18 years or older, a citizen of the United States and a resident of the state of California, must be a registered voter and a resident within the city limits of the city of Healdsburg. Additional information from the city about the council filling process can be found here.
While Healdsburg city offices are still closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to file nomination papers should contact the city clerk at rallan@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
Candidates for school board must be 18 years of age or older; be a registered voter; be a resident of the school district or trustee area; not be disqualified by the Constitution or state laws from holding office; and not have been convicted of a felony involving accepting or giving, or offering to give, any bribe, the embezzlement of public money, extortion or theft of public money, perjury, or conspiracy to commit any of those crimes, or for being an official interested in contracts, or becoming a vendor or purchaser at sales, or purchasing scrip of other evidences of indebtedness, in which the official has financial interest.
All candidates for local, non-city council seats can obtain and file nomination papers with the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, located at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa. Due to COVID-19, in-person operation hours of the office are reduced, so the county recommends that those interested in becoming a candidate call 707-565-6800 or email rov-candidate@sonoma-county.org to schedule an appointment. Additional information from the county about elections can be found here.
