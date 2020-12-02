It’s proving a real challenge for thousands of Sonoma County high school students to successfully complete their daily math, history and other “book” studies. Image the extra challenges for students attempting lessons where “hands-on” learning is required such as computer, construction or culinary classes.
Fortunately, the Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation has been offering extra help to these applied academics students, awarding $40,000 in grants so far to 18 local teachers and 1,500 students.
“When we launched this as a pivot in the spring, our aim was to quickly support a strategy to keep kids engaged,” stated Lee Alderman, CTE Foundation Board Member and Grants Committee chair. “We have found that a little can go a long way when it comes to investment in distance learning strategies like this. Teachers are excited to offer their students important tools-of-the-trade at home and are reporting that students are participating more fully in the curriculum when they have these resources at their fingertips.”
The distance learning model was put in place in March 2020 and has had very mixed results, based on findings in a survey conducted by Youth Truth and coordinated by the CTE Foundation.
In response to teachers expressing their series of needs from the survey, CTE Foundation launched a distance learning grant program designed to get materials to students to support such programs as maker, engineering, construction and design curriculum. The program was further expanded this fall to include all CTE programs aligned with key local economic sectors and workforce development needs (agriculture, advanced manufacturing/STEM, construction/green services, healthcare and hospitality/tourism.)
The grants of up to $2,000 per course are designed to supply students with maker kits, tools, materials or other support needed to enhance distance learning curriculum and increase student engagement with each course instructor designing what they need to best support their curriculum and lessons. Through a streamlined application process and turn-around time for approvals aimed at 72 hours, teachers can have their needs filled relatively quickly.
Grants have been awarded to high schools in Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor and elsewhere. Some of the programs supported have included construction, business management, farm-to-table, maker projects, agricultural mechanics, wood shop, graphic design, photography, culinary arts and performing arts.
The Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation, founded in 2013, works to improve the economic outlook for Sonoma County’s youth by investing resources in a coordinated system of college and career readiness programs that lead to high-wage, high-demand, and high-skilled jobs in the county. The aim is to significantly improve overall student success and achievement through innovative educational programs that simultaneously mirror local economic trends and workforce demand.
For more information about CTE Foundation, visit www.ctesonomacounty.org.
CTE Foundation still has grant funds available. Please spread the word to CTE teachers in Sonoma County that they can still apply for grants of up to $2,000! https://ctesonomacounty.org/programs-grants/distance-learning-grant/
