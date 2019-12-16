NOT ABOVE THE LAW — On Dec. 17, more than 300 people from Healdsburg and beyond gathered in the Healdsburg Plaza to voice support for the presidential impeachment inquiry.
“The diplomats and officials who testified under oath before the House shared consistent and compelling evidence that President Trump subverted U.S. foreign policy in an attempt to influence the upcoming election,” said rally organizer Maria Behan in a statement to the Tribune. “Congress should put a stop to Trump’s ongoing abuse of power. That’s why we, the people, are coming out to remind legislators that their constituents are watching. And nobody — including the president — is above the law.”
