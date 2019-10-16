Open Studios

ANOTHER WEEKEND OF ART TRAILS — Some 140 artists opened their studios last weekend for the 35th annual Sonoma County Art Trails and will be participating agin this weekend, Oct. 19 and 20. Above, Sebastopol landscape painter Gen Zorich greeted visitors to her studio. All artists have special pieces available for sale and many offer tours and demonstrations of their craft.
Photo Teresa Elward
