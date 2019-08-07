A “fair” time was had by all — The 83rd annual Sonoma County Fair opened on Aug. 1, bringing back the pinnacle of summer in Sonoma County. The animal pavilions were stocked with eager 4-H and FFA kids showing their cattle, goats, sheep and rabbits and Butler Amusements had stuffed the midway with carnival rides and games. Attendees had the opportunity to stuff themselves on fair food, watch some horse racing and get up close and personal with critters of all types. The Hall of Flowers was transformed into a western town of sorts, with each plant display featuring a country song with a flower type in its name and an old time saloon where your could have a drink in a period setting. The fair runs through Aug. 11.
Photos Heather Bailey
