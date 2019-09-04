OVER THE TOP — Reach For Home, the homeless advocacy and community services nonprofit serving northern Sonoma County, held a successful fundraiser last weekend at the Alexander Valley Community Hall. The Dinner in the Vineyard event was attended by more than 100 people, and a live auction and paddle raise netted over $150,000. Local firefighters donated $10,000 from the Wine Country to the rescue fund and the Rotary clubs of Cloverdale, Windsor and Healdsburg donated a combined $20,000. On top of that generosity, the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County awarded a $123,250 grant to Reach For Home to support a new approach to mental health stabilization of the homeless population. "Reach for Home is very grateful to the Healthcare Foundation for their grant to support our Street Medicine Program. Together we believe providing mental health services to the most vulnerable in our community, by treating them where they live, is a critical component to improving the overall health of this underserved population,” said Colleen Carmichael, Reach For Home's executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.