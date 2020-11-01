The city of Healdsburg and the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise hosted a drive-thru trick or treat trail at the community center for kids on Halloween. City staff decorated the parking lot with gravestones, creepy crawlers, specters and clowns and even had a witch greet folks in their car as they drove by.
Treat trail goers drove through the parking lot and around back to where they could view the specially decorated trunks and trunk beds and receive a pre-packaged bag of candy before departing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.