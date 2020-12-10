After receiving several public comments from concerned residents and a struggle to get a concrete answer on the city and planning commission’s authority on height limits for a proposed 76-foot Verizon 4G LTE communications tower, the Healdsburg Planning Commission decided to push the topic to a meeting later this month in order to further investigate the questions and concerns before making a decision on the project.
The proposed project consists of a 76-foot tall monopole tower supporting nine wireless antenna panels and equipment on a city-owned parcel at 923 S Fitch Mountain Road adjacent to the Tayman Park and golf club.
The tower would be designed to look like a broadleaf tree in order to blend in with the surrounding foliage and while commissioners thought the design looked good, there was concern as to whether or not Verizon could choose to increase the height of the tower by 20-feet or if the height could be increased if another carrier decided to add their equipment to the facility.
“One of the comment letters that came in said that the cell tower applicants have a right under federal law to increase the height of the cell tower by 20-feet without community approval… My question is, is there anything that gives this applicant the right just because the applicant feels like it, to go up 20 more feet,” Commissioner Phil Lux asked.
Samantha Zutler, the city’s attorney, said as she understands it the tower could go to 76-feet as is proposed.
“My understanding is that they are applying to go up to 76-feet, which Commissioner Lux is correct, that's what this permit would authorize. I think that by law they are able to go up higher than 76-feet, but they would not be able to with this particular tower,” Zutler said.
Healdsburg Planning Commission Chair Dan Petrik asked if a request to co-locate another carrier’s equipment or if a request from the applicant to raise the tower 20 more feet would merit an amendment to the conditional use permit for the project.
“If there would be a new party coming to the site and wanting to use the site there would be support at a federal and state law level, but the carrier would need to go through an application as we are doing this evening,” according to city staff.
Commissioner Kevin Deas asked a question similar to Lux’s since it was still a bit hazy whether or not state or Federal Communications Commission laws would supersede a commission decision limiting or approving a height change in the future.
He asked if the city is limited on subsequent decisions to the change of permit.
“We’d have to look at federal and state law and our local ordinances that pertain to that … in terms of maximum height limits. If they are within the parameters for what is allowable per federal, state and local law they would be in a position to have that support in terms of being able to move forward with presumably a favorable determination on their application,” said the city’s interim planning director, David Woltering.
The applicant representative said there are currently no plans to go above 76-feet and there has been no interest from other carriers to use the facility for their equipment.
Residents were concerned about the height, but their main qualm with the project was how the tower will look from their vantage on Greens Drive.
“... It is going to be very visible from our community so we are concerned for ourselves and our neighbors that it is going to be a pretty large object in the skyline that was not given any consideration for the photographs presented from our vantage point,” Greens Drive resident David Jones said during the public hearing portion of the Dec. 8 planning commission meeting.
Healdsburg Assistant City Planner Jeff Fisher said the tower will have a screening fencing around it with green slates in an effort to camouflage the facility more with its surroundings.
As part of the tree design the tower will be painted brown and will have faux eight to 14-foot long branches with leaf socks that cover the antenna and dish.
Others opined that residents were not given enough time to read and review the project.
Resident Camille Jones said they were notified about four days prior to the Dec. 8 planning commission meeting. She said she felt as if they did not have enough time to consider this and explore it and see what the tower may look like from various vantage points.
Resident Brad Drexler echoed the Jones’ comments and asked the commission if residents could have more time to look into the project before the commission makes a formal motion and decision on it
Commissioner Jerry Eddinger said no matter where they put the tower someone isn’t going to be happy about it and Deas added that an additional tower that improves cell signal and service would be good for communication needs in the event of an emergency.
The city of Healdsburg has had notoriously poor cell signal and service, which can be a challenge when sending out emergency alerts such as Nixle or when making calls.
The question about the authority of the city over state and federal law and stipulations on cell tower height and possible height increase lingered throughout the meeting and Lux and Petrik once again voiced their worry as to whether the city has the power to keep the tower at a maximum of 76-feet.
As a result, the commission made a unanimous motion to bring the item back to the Dec. 15 meeting so city staff can have more time to look into the resident’s concerns and so Zutler can further look into the city versus state and federal authority on tower height.
“It looks like Sam (Zutler) needs more time to be absolutely certain about what the law says on this and it sounds pretty complicated,” Petrik said. “And I think there were a few things that staff can maybe work on with the applicant to see if there are any options to work on some of the aesthetic height issues to address some of the concerns on height and if there is any way to produce another photo simulation that might address some of the concerns of the public and then come back at the next meeting on the 15th.”
