At the next Healdsburg Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 10, commissioners will consider approval of a conditional use permit to change an existing beer tap room to a wine bar at an existing vacant retail space at 210 Healdsburg Ave.
The meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday night and will start at 6 p.m.
Applicant Evan Hufford wants to convert the former Healdsburg Emporium beer tap room to a wine bar that would serve local Sonoma County wines and be open six days a week from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. The bar would be closed on Wednesdays.
The project site is located within the 1,430-square-foot building that fronts Healdsburg Avenue between Mill and Matheson streets.
Proposed interior improvements include a rearranged bar area and the addition of 12 seats for a total of 17 seats.
Since 12 seats would be added the number of parking spots for the business would have to increase by six.
Since there is no available on-site parking at this particular location, Hufford would be required to pay in-lieu parking fees for the additional six parking spaces. Currently the per-space in-lieu parking fee is $6,506.
If the conditional use permit is approved by the planning commission, then the applicant will have to obtain a Type 42 wine bar license from the State Alcoholic and Beverage Control Department prior to opening and operating the site.
This type of license would allow Hufford to sell wine by the glass, as well as flights of wine samples and bottles of wine for off-site consumption.
The applicant would also have to get a city business license to reflect the new wine bar use.
City staff is recommending that the permit be approved since the proposed use of the space falls within the range of uses in the Downtown Commercial General Plan designation and since it complies with the city General Plan and land use codes.
The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act and the project has already been reviewed by the city’s planning and building and public works departments as well as the Healdsburg Fire Department, which noted that the existing fire sprinkler system in the building would have to be expanded to include any unprotected areas.
How to view the meeting
To view the Nov. 10 meeting, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
To view the meeting agenda and packet, visit: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/AgendaCenter/Search/?term=&CIDs=3,&startDate=&endDate=&dateRange=1&dateSelector=
How to make a public comment
Public comments may be submitted live during the public comment period. To participate in the meeting and provide a live public comment visit: https://cityofhealdsburgmeetings.webex.com/ and type in meeting idea number: 146 032 0795.
Once you are in the meeting, you’ll need to open the participant list and click on the raise hand icon in order to speak during the comment period. When it is your turn to comment you will be called to make your comment.
If you have any questions or concerns, contract Shawn Sumpter, administrative technician by calling 707-431-3393 or by email at ssumpter@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.