A pursuit ended at the roundabout approaching downtown Healdsburg on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Santa Rosa police were in pursuit of a vehicle that came from Eastside Road down Old Redwood Highway before being stopped. Healdsburg police assisted as the vehicle came toward town. The county's helicopter, Henry 1, was also on scene.
The suspect and a passenger were detained at the chase's end. It was not immediately clear what the suspect was originally pursued for.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
