The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Monday, Aug. 26
2:53 a.m. Drug activity on Dry Creek Road. Citation issued for paraphernalia and violation of probation.
2:02 p.m. Public intoxication at Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
2:42 p.m. Report taken for stolen vehicle, a 2019 white GMC from dealership.
3:32 p.m. Report of theft of three refrigerators from Boys and Girls Club.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
5:59 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
8:59 p.m. DUI on Redwood Highway and Westside Road. Report of driver not staying in lane on northbound 101. Arrest made and vehicle left at scene.
Thursday, Aug. 29
3:30 p.m. Warrant service at Gibbs Park. Report of man living in bathroom. Female subject arrested on warrant.
4:04 p.m. Warrant service on Terrace Boulevard. Arrest made and transported to county jail.
Friday, Aug. 30
11:25 p.m. Warrant service at Redwood Highway. Citation issued.
Saturday, Aug. 31
2:05 a.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued. Initial stop was for defective headlights.
8:08 p.m. Report of stolen phone from a truck.
Sunday, Sept. 1
8:50 a.m. Report of vandalized vehicle on Plaza and East streets. Both side mirrors broken. Reporting party said she believes is was her boyfriend, not pressing charges yet.
