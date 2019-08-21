Monday, Aug. 12
12:56 a.m. Probation violation at Grant and Grove streets. Arrest made.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
5:37 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
6:27 p.m. Reckless driver reported on Healdsburg Avenue. REDCOM fire engine was nearly hit by silver Volkswagon swerving between lanes. Subject got out and told driver of fire engine they could not talk to him that way and took off. Assignment complete.
Thursday, Aug. 15
12:41 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Report came in of subject vomitting, possibly drunk. Subject was found to have a warrant and had been reported as missing out of Solano County. Due to medical reasons, the county jail would not accept the subject. Solano County officials stated it was OK to cite and release subject, which was done. Released to care of hospital.
10:03 p.m. Public intoxication at Foss Creek Circle. Female reported to be about to drive with two children after slurring speech. Husband showed to take responsibility.
Friday, Aug. 16
7:26 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
11:02 p.m. Warrant service at Dry Creek Road aand Old Redwood Highway. Arrest made.
Saturday, Aug. 17
2:26 a.m. DUI on Healdsburg Avenue and Parkland Farms Boulevard. Arrest made, vehicle left at scene.
Sunday, Aug. 18
1:38 a.m. Parole violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
11:23 p.m. Drug activity at Dry Creek Road. Initial stop for suspended registration. Cocaine found as well as violation of probation. Arrest made, vehicle left at scene.
