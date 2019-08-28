The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries
Monday, Aug. 19
1:33 a.m. Drug influence on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made, vehicle left parked at scene. Subject was transported to county jail, then the hospital, and cited after being medically cleared.
9:52 a.m. Warrant service on Grove Street. Male had taken a bike without permission. When he returned it, an altercation ensued with owner. Suspect allegedly drew knife and threatened bike owner. No charges were pressed but suspect was found to have a warrant. Arrest made.
2:35 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject stole meat and was also found to have a warrant. Arrest made.
3:55 p.m. Warrant service on Westside Road. Arrest made.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
6:29 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Citation issued.
7:57 and 11:08 p.m. Unwanted subject on Sunnyvale Drive. Reporting party states a female is on his front porch and is not leaving. Officers contacted her and two other females. Warning given. Second calll was after woman was back in the driveway, and again on the porch. She gathered her belongings and left when police arrived last.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
11:16 a.m. Report of stolen catalytic converter on Tucker Street. Report taken.
10:40 a.m. Warrant service on Parkland Farms Boulevard. Arrest made.
Thursday, Aug. 22
2:02 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue after officer contact. One of two subjects was hiding. Both arrested on warrants and transported to county jail.
10:11 p.m. Vehicle stopped after weaving over road. Warning given.
Friday, Aug. 23
2:05 p.m. Warrant service on Fitch Mountain Terrace. Citation issued.
9:24 p.m. Driving on a suspended license at Parkland Farms Boulevard. Stopped for defective headlight. Citation issued.
Saturday, Aug. 24
1:16 a.m. DUI at Healdsburg Avenue and Alexander Valley Road. Driver had crossed double yellow lines and nearly hit other vehicles and cyclists. Arrest made then released to friend.
Sunday, Aug. 25
1:43 a.m. Domestic violence on Sherman Street. Reporting party came home to wide open door. Had text from an ex that read, “I can’t believe you left your door unlocked.” Subject was found in Windsor and arrested.
9:49 p.m. Parole/probation violation on Monte Vista Avenue during traffic stop. Also arrested for obstruction.
