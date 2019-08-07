Monday, July 29
10:10 a.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
Tuesday, July 30
9:35 p.m. Vandalism at Giorgi Park. Caller reported five juveniles were on play structure making a lot of noise. Caller was concerned damage may be done to equipment. Police contacted juveniles, who were playing, no damage.
Wednesday, July 31
1:21 a.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Woman entered business shortly before closing and asked to use bathroom. Afterward she refused to leave. Police found her to have three county warrants. Cited and released.
1:18 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made, transported to county jail.
Thursday, Aug. 1
8 p.m. Battery on Grove Street. Reporting party found a tenant lying on his office floor with no shirt on. Party claims the man pushed them and threatened their life. Arrest made and transported to county jail.
Friday, Aug. 2
9:54 a.m. Public intoxication at gas station. Subject seen stumbling, slurring words and pumping gas. Arrest made.
11:45 p.m. DUI on Dry Creek Road. Arrest made and transported to county jail. Vehicle left at parking lot.
Sunday, Aug. 4
1:42 p.m. Driving on a suspended license on Vine Street. Citation issued.
7:37 p.m. Drug activity on Vine St. Officer reports man who was sleeping or passed out in bed of a truck had been cited earlier. Responded to check on him, he was fine. Arrested for possession of a narcotic.
9:01 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party claims he saw a Mustang hit a power pole and drive off. Police followed the tracks made by the suspect vehicle from the scene and found a suspect at a residence, who was arrested for DUI and hit and run and transported to county jail. Electric company called to inspect pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.