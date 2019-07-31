The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Tuesday, July 23
5:14 a.m. Vandalism at store on Healdsburg Avenue. Faucet was gushing and unable to turn off. Public Works notified. Report taken.
Wednesday, July 24
2:26 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue and Alexander Valley Road. Arrest made and transported to county jail.
7:09 a.m. Report came in of someone trying to sell diamond earings and car parts. While looking for the suspect, officers came into contact with someone with a felony no bail warrant out of Sacramento. Arrest made.
Thursday, July 25
4:10 p.m. Petty theft at grocery store. A 30-pack of beer and a bag of groceries reported stolen by one person driving a 1997 white 4-Runner with a passenger and dog.
4:52 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Police Department. Citation issued.
Friday, July 26
4:41 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Subject was yelling, screaming. Taken to county jail.
11:35 p.m. DUI on Dry Creek Road. Subject was passed out/asleep in car, which looked ready to turn onto road. Subject had had written notice on three suspensions. Arrest made, vehicle towed.
Saturday, July 27
8:54 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
Sunday, July 28
12:36 a.m. DUI on Healdsburg and March avenues. Arrest made, vehicle left parked at scene.
1:27 a.m. Domestic violence on Healdsburg Avenue.Report of man chasing and holding down female in front of store. Arrest made, protection order served.
9 a.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue by the beach. Citation issued.
7:22 p.m. Drug activity on Matheson and Vine streets. Officer responded to report of two dogs out without owner, which the officer had seen with the owner earlier. Officer was advised owner was out with another party passed out, possibly with a meth pipe. One party cited and released on drug charges, another booked into county jail and then released after blood draw at hospital.
