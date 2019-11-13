The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Monday, Nov. 4
10:50 a.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Rosewood Drive. Report of someone throwing pumpkins, damaging her car. Photos of the damage are recorded.
8:04 p.m. Disturbance, verbal or physical at Healdsburg and Bailache avenues. Reporting party hears man saying, "I’m going to kill you. I’m going to hurt you." Party is unsure who he is arguing with. Police responded, established contact with man, who said he was singing and chasing off a skunk.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
11 a.m. Petty theft at pharmacy. Report of a subject stealing underwear, leaving an empty bag with the cashier. Officers responded and contacted a man found to have a Marin County warrant. The store did not wish to pursue charges for the theft, only for him to be told not to return to the store. He was cited for the warrant, warned and released.
12:10 p.m. Warrant service. Officer initiated activity on East Street. A check by police found a male subject to have two Healdsburg warrants. A probation search was conducted; negative contraband. He was cited on the warrants and released on citation.
4:03 p.m. Warrant service. Officer initiated activity at University and Monte Vista avenues. Officer conducted a traffic stop and found a woman to have a Sonoma County Sheriff warrant and a Rohnert Park DPS warrant. He was arrested for the warrant and for driving on a suspended license and violation of probation/parole and transported to county jail.
8:36 p.m. Warrant service. Officer initiated activity at Healdsburg Avenue. Officer contacted subject regarding an active Sonoma County warrant. She was transported directly to county jail. Her property was released to another person at the scene.
Thursday, Nov. 7
5:59 p.m. DUI. Officer initiated activity at Riverside Villa Mobile Home Park, Front Street. Male subject was arrested for DUI and taken to county jail.
9:16 p.m. Domestic violence, physical on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party advising that husband turned off power after argument and won't turn back on power, is upset and crying. Husband is in the house in the bedroom and wife is in garage. Wife later advised that husband physically assaulted her by punching her in the chest. Husband has not been drinking, no drugs. Officers arrived on scene and arrested husband for domestic battery and transported him to jail.
Friday, Nov. 8
3:46 p.m. DUI on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states someone hit his vehicle and took off. The other vehicle left and the plate fell off. Suspect vehicle went south, unknown driver, 10 to 15 minutes ago. Disposition: arrest made.
