The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Monday, Nov. 11
5:13 p.m. Domestic: Physical on East Street. Received 911 call from male, reporting his girlfriend hit him. Suspect was arrested for domestic battery and transported to the police department for booking, then transported her to County Jail.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
1:17 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Suspect took two cases of beer and some hard alcohol and is standing in the parking lot. Cited and released.
5:11 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Male subject from earlier just returned and stole a 12 pack of beer; walking toward the Plaza. Subject cited earlier.
Suspect arrested and transported directly to County Jail.
10:36 p.m. Public intoxication on Vine Street. Made an "aggressive move" toward one of the business’ deli clerks. Subject was arrested and transported to County Jail.
Thursday, Nov. 14
10:58 a.m. Petty theft at grocery store. Citation issued.
4:09 p.m. Disturbance: verbal or physical on Monte Vista Avenue. Reporting party is calling about daughter that called her father stating that girls were going to jump her. Party hasn't been able to get ahold of daughter but pinged location. Daughter called father, letting her know that physical just occurred. Daughter states two girls involved in assault were possibly going to convenience store. Daughter will be on the corner of Powell and University. Officers arrived on scene to speak with victim, transported her to residence where medical was requested. Report taken.
Saturday, Nov. 16
5:29 p.m. Robbery at convenience store. Reporting party’s son and his friend were at store and when they came out, they were approached by four other juveniles. One of them asked to give him all his money. answered he had none but handed over a cell phone. Eventually the cell phone was retrieved. In the meantime friend was being beat up by another one of the boys. Reporting party and juveniles responded to the police lobby and spoke with officer. Report taken.
9:35 p.m. Disturbance: verbal or physical on Grant Street. Reporting party calling back from previous fighting call, advising that suspects punched both father and him. Arrest made for drunk in public.
9:48 p.m. DUI at Redwood Hwy/Old Redwood Hwy. Arrest made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.