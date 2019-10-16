The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Monday, Oct. 7
10:10 a.m. Unwanted subject on East Street. The manager of the apartment complex advised of two subjects present who do not reside there. A female went into an apartment, and the tenant yelled at her, and she walked out. A male was turning on the outside hose and yelling at the manager. Officers responded. The female was not located. The man was advised not to return, and he agreed. Warning (Verbal or Written).
Tuesday, Oct. 8
11:56 a.m. Violation of court order on Sunnyside Drive. Reporting party called to report a violation of a court order. Per the court order, her daughter is supposed to stay at the grandmother's residence on any overnight visits, and she was advised by her daughter that she and her dad stayed elsewhere, even after the little girl told her dad that they were supposed to stay at the grandmother's. Reporting party will be filling out a Violation of Court Ordered Custody & Visitation Report form and returning it to be attached to this incident. She was advised that this log entry would be completed, but she will need to take care of the matter with Family Court.
1 p.m. Drug activity at Healdsburg High School. Student with marijuana. Citation Issued.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
11:58 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Received 911 call from reporting party, claiming her son took her vehicle. She got in touch with him by phone, and he was en route back with the car. Officer Doherty and Sgt. Haviland met with him. Subject reprimanded. No charges requested. Assignment Complete.
Thursday, Oct. 10
11:53 p.m. Accident: injury on Healdsburg Avenue.
Single vehicle accident, one occupant with vehicle flipped on side. Hit power pole and power lines are hanging low. All on duty officers responded. Driver transported to Memorial and vehicle towed.
Saturday, Oct. 12
9:04 a.m. Graffiti at Lupine Road. Information Only.
15:49 Public intoxication. Officer initiated activity at Grove Street. Male subject arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation. He was transported to County Jail.
