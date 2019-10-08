The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
2 p.m. Possession of stolen property. Officer initiated activity at Citrine Apartments, Grove Street. One woman was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of meth. and paraphernalia. Animal Control took possession of a dog. Following booking at the department, woman was transported to county jail. Arrest made.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
9:26 a.m. Burglary to vehicle on Hummingbird Court. Car broken into and cell phone and debit card stolen. Report taken.
Thursday, Oct. 3
09:57 a.m. Graffiti on Haydon Street. Red paint on homeowner’s fence. Report taken.
Friday, Oct. 4
5:45 p.m. Unwanted subject at Healdsburg District Hospital on University Avenue . Man is on the property and stands by a locked door and then tries to make his way in the hospital. By the bushes in between the ER and the office building to the south of the property. Police spoke with the subject and he was told to leave and not come back unless he has an appointment. Assignment complete.
10:16 p.m. Drug influence on Healdsburg Avenue Healdsburg. Man on bike arrested and transported to county jail.
Saturday, Oct. 5
10:32 a.m. Warrant service at grocery store. Citation issued.
Sunday Oct. 6
2:10 a.m. Unlicensed driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Mill Street. Warning (verbal or written).
12:44 p.m. Accident, injury near winery on Healdsburg Avenue.
Received several 911 calls of a vehicle vs. pedestrian. All units responded, as well as medical. The pedestrian was conscious. She was transported to Kaiser hospital with an ankle injury. Report Taken.
