The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
1:14 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Received call that a man was going to take 10 more pills. Medical and police responded. Suspect was arrested for being drunk in public, and parole also put a hold on him. Transported for medical clearance, booked and transported to county jail. Arrest made.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
12:47 a.m. Domestic violence at Grove St. Reporting party’s ex pushed her to ground and ran indoors. Arrest made.
Thursday, Sept. 12
9:34 a.m. Student in possession of marijuana at high school. Citation issued.
Saturday, Sept. 14
12:12 p.m. Unwanted subject at business on Vine Street. Reporting party states there is a transient male that is yelling and cursing at customers when they walk into the business. Officer responded, man said he would keep it down. Warning given.
7:11 p.m. DUI at Front Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Driver reported to be swerving, ran over and up onto the curb multiple times. Prebooked at police department and transported to county jail. No tow. Arrest made.
11:05 p.m. DUI at Healdsburg Avenue and Alexander Valley Road. Report of vehicle swerving, crossing doubles yellow, almost collided multiple times, slow and fast speeds. Reported to CHP previously. Arrest made and vehicle towed.
Sunday, Sept. 15
1:41 a.m. Burglary at business on Healdsburg Avenue. Audible, front entry/exit door, glass break. Alarm company contacted, who requested dispatch. Forced entry/open door seen on arrival. Report Taken.
