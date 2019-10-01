The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Monday, Sept. 23
4:34 p.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Subject responded to the police department to turn herself in on a Tuolumne County warrant. Officer cited her out on the warrant with a new court appearance date.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
11:16 a.m. Warrant service on North Street. Subject was cited and released on the warrant.
11:44 p.m. Warrant service on March Avenue. Officer out with subject sleeping; subject found to have a citeable Sonoma County warrant. Citation issued.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
5:30 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Officer cited subject to appear for a Santa Rosa Police Department warrant. Released on citation.
Friday, Sept. 27
12:31 a.m. Domestic disturbance on Grove Street. Reporting party says her roommate has been drinking and is calling her names. While on the line, reporting party advised that he just slapped her, later retracting saying he just put his hands in her face. Officer responded and a male subject was arrested and transported to County Jail.
11:48 a.m. Assault on Presidential Circle. Party states she was assaulted by her daughter. Subject was booked at County Jail.
2:57 p.m. Public intoxication at business on Center Street. Male in his late 20s is rolling around on the ground and seems to be intoxicated. Transported to County Jail.
Sunday, Sept. 29
1:24 a.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road. Subject cited for five Sonoma County warrants.
7:33 a.m. Drug activity on North Street. Received call of a fight, with a man appearing to kick a female. Officer responded and arrested subject for possession of a controlled substance. Transported to County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.