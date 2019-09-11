The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
Monday, Sept. 2
1:35 p.m. Report of burglary on Grove Street. Descriptions matched those of call in from Petaluma Police Department, who arrested two individuals for burglary, one also for an arrest warrant.
9:13 p.m. Multiple calls for public intoxication at Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road. A man was yelling and running around without a shirt on. Arrest made.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
2:27 p.m. Report of vandalism of North Street, looks like a sledge hammer hit the side of a business.
Saturday, Sept. 7
12:19 a.m. Citation issued for unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue.
Sunday, Sept. 8
2:04 a.m. Citation issued for driving on a suspended license on Redwood Highway and Lytton Springs Road.
4:25 p.m. DUI on Center Street. Reporting party claimed driver was swerving, tailgating and went into dirt ditch. Arrest made, vehicle left at scene. Subject later released to sober friend with citation to appear.
Unknown Time. Injury accident reported. A female was trapped under an ATV. Fire and police responded and she was air-lifted to Memorial Hospital.
