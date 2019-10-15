On Oct. 13 at approximately 8:24 p.m. a woman was jogging north on Grove Street near Healdsburg Avenue when a subject ran up from behind her and grabbed the female in a sexual manner on her buttocks. The subject then walked south toward the Healdsburg Community Center, climbed over a fence and continued walking south on the railroad tracks.
The suspect was described as a light skinned Hispanic or American Indian male, possibly in his early to mid-20s, approximately six feet tall, medium build, with straight black, shoulder-length hair, clean shaven and was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit type jacket and black colored sweatpants.
Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the subject. The Healdsburg Police Department is actively looking into all investigative leads at this time. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Watch Commander at 707-431-3377 and refer to case No. 19-1248.
There is no further information at this time.
