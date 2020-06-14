The Healdsburg City Council has a packed agenda for their meeting on June 15.
Some of the major items up for discussion and/or approval include a resolution on limiting vehicular access on certain streets in the downtown area; a temporary resolution allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the Plaza and on nearby streets, sidewalks and parklets; and a resolution establishing Nov. 3 as the election date for the Measure V half-cent sales tax extension.
Other big items on the agenda include a presentation from the Healdsburg Police Department on its current policies and practices around use of force and de-escalation, and a resolution that would approve a tentative subdivision map for the 120 Parkland Farms housing project.
A weed abatement hearing is also slated for Monday’s meeting.
Limiting vehicle access
At the last council meeting on June 1, city staff presented the idea of implementing a one-way street closure on Center Street to allow more businesses to take advantage of outdoor dining. The proposed concept would allow for one lane of traffic with the lane closest to the sidewalk used for dining or art and retail displays. The concept also includes a designated delivery zone.
At the time of the meeting council directed staff to glean community input on the idea.
Since then, the city held four public Zoom meetings on June 8 and 9 to garner feedback from both residents and folks in the business community. Businesses were generally supportive of a one-way street closure versus a complete street closure, which residents supported.
The council meeting on July 15 will ask council members about implementing the one-way street closure on Plaza Street between Healdsburg Avenue and East Street, Center Street between North Street and Matheson Street, and Matheson Street between Healdsburg Avenue and Center Street.
Measure V
It’s almost time for the extension of Measure V, the city’s half-cent sales tax, which helps fund infrastructure, police and fire and economic development within the city.
The measure was first approved by Healdsburg voters in 2012 and since then has generated between $1.8 to $2.1 million each for city services.
If Monday’s resolution is approved the city clerk will publish a notice of election, and a summary of the measure with filed copies with the county so that it can be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot. It would also allow the mayor and vice mayor to pen an argument in support of the measure and to permit rebuttal arguments.
Police policies
This will perhaps be the most talked about item on the agenda, as council did not initially voice consensus to put a discussion on police practices on the agenda. During the June 1 city council meeting, Councilmember Joe Naujokas asked if it could be placed on the agenda. Mayor Leah Gold said she didn’t feel they needed to discuss police policies, much to the dismay of the community.
Following a slew of concerned comments and letters and community outcry, council agendized the discussion.
Housing project at Parkland Farms
The council will also consider approval of a subdivision map for the new housing development project at 120 Parkland Farms.
The proposed project would subdivide the 11.41-acre project site at 120 into 11 parcels for the future development of 11 single-family residential homes.
According to the agenda report, “The project would cluster six lots at the western end of the property, ranging in size from 0.25 to 0.41 acres in area. Lots 7 through 10 range in size from 0.93 to 2.64 acres in area and are located on the central portion of the site. Lot 11, approximately 1.87 acres in size, would be located east of Canyon Run.”
Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the city of Healdsburg website at: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/.
Members of the public can email their public comments to publiccomment@ci.healdsburg.ca.us, or comments can be submitted live during the public comment period for those participating in the meeting remotely.
To view the agenda and agenda packet visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
