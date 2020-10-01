Healdsburg, CA (95448)

Today

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.