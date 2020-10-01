No one injured in Sept. 29 incident
Healdsburg police officers responded to a shooting incident that occurred earlier this week near Fitch and Mason streets that is now believed to be a gang-related shooting. No one was injured in the incident.
Officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the Fitch and Mason Street area on Tuesday, Sept. 29 around 3:25 p.m. According to a statement from the Healdsburg Police Department, callers reported one male subject running from the vicinity and a silver car fleeing southbound towards the Healdsburg Avenue bridge.
The suspect of the silver vehicle had fired multiple rounds from a 40-caliber handgun.
After reviewing interviews and video evidence Healdsburg police identified the suspect vehicle and determined that five individuals — three adults and two juveniles — who were in the vehicle at the time, were involved with the shooting.
All five subjects — 18-year-old Christian Arron Perez, 19-year-old David Botello Barragan, 18-year-old Isaiah Antonio Torre, and two unnamed juveniles — were arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses including attempted murder.
According to the statement, juvenile names will not be released, but both were charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
Healdsburg officers had been notified of the suspected vehicle and the occupants after they were stopped in the city of Vacaville.
Following the arrest additional leads resulted in a search warrant for a Rohnert Park residence.
“During the search of that residence, the handgun that was believed to be used in the shooting was recovered. An individual, David Saucedo Solorio (19 years old), in the residence was arrested for accessory after the fact and booked into county jail,” according to the statement.
