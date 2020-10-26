Federal fund allocations go toward programs and services for low-income, English learner students
The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) has a preliminary allocation of $235,443 in Title I dollars — federal funds that are provided to schools with high percentages of low-income families — for the 2020-21 school year for services such as paraprofessional support and additional school and staff counseling. This represents a drop from previous years, as falling enrollment means less students.
Similarly, Title III funds are federal funds that assist schools to help students attain English proficiency and meet academic standards in all other areas. The fund amount is based on the number of English learners and immigrant students in the district. Due to the low number of immigrant students in the district HUSD only receives funds for English learners.
The proposed Title III allocation for this year is $32,833, which will go toward staff development and coaching and toward other items such as Rosetta Stone software.
Erin Fender, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, provided a report on the district Title I and Title III budget at the school board’s most recent meeting on Oct. 21.
Title I
The Title I funds are mainly used at Healdsburg Elementary School and Marce Becerra Academy ( the high school credit recovery program) since 40% or more of the students in those schools are low-income, socio-economically disadvantaged students (SED).
According to district data, 297 students were enrolled at Healdsburg Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year. Of that group, 75.4% were SED students. Last year 25 students were enrolled in Marce Becerra and of those, 84% were SED students.
Students are considered to be socio-economically disadvantaged if they meet at least one of the seven following criteria:
● Neither of the student’s parents received a high school diploma.
● The student is eligible for, or participates in, the free meal program or the reduced price meal program.
● The student is eligible for or participates in the Title I Part C Migrant Program.
● The student was considered homeless.
● The student was Foster Program eligible.
● The student was directly certified.
● The student was enrolled in a juvenile court school.
Title I stipulations include spending no less than 1% of the annual allocation on parent involvement activities if the allocation is $500,000, however, this does not apply to the HUSD since their allocations are usually around $200,000.
The district’s preliminary allocation of $235,000 will be divided between the elementary school and Marce Becerra.
At the elementary school, $128,368 will go toward paraprofessionals for targeted support. $7,833 will go toward adaptive software, $23,937 toward multi-tiered system of supports and $58,906 toward an additional school psychologist and staff member counselling.
$16,400 will be used at Marce Becerra for the Big Picture Learning program and support.
“That’s where we have it budgeted for this year… The revenue has decreased, you can see that year on year. There are two reasons for that. As we continue to serve fewer students in the district there is a per pupil funding component to this and there are also some questions in the current administration about the role of federal funding for schools so it’s a combination of those two things for the funding going down,” Fender explained.
Last year the district received an allocation of $294,115, most of which is also spent on paraprofessional support, school counseling, staff coaching and the Big Picture Learning program.
Title III
This year the funds will be allocated toward mainly coaching and staff training services and language software.
Of the $32,833, $18,900 will go toward staff coaching at Healdsburg Junior High School. $4,000 will go toward coaching for all transitional kindergarten to fifth grade teachers, $2,800 for training at the Fitch Mountain campus, $3,268 for English learner curriculum at Healdsburg High School and $3,500 for Rosetta Stone software for new junior high and high school students.
The remaining $365 allocation is to be announced at a later date.
In 2019-20, the district used an allocation of $33,544 on similar services and books and supplies.
Title III funds have also been trending downward over the past several years as the district continues to serve fewer students and as more English learners are reclassified as “Reclassified Fluent English Proficient.”
