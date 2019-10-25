Due to poor air quality in Healdsburg, event organizers postponed the Pumpkin Festival one week to Saturday, Nov. 2. The fest had been scheduled for Oct. 26. This will combine it with the first week of the November Craft Market.
Howl-O-Ween has also been canceled due to the Kincade Fire.
Did you already have a costume lined up for the parade? The Humane Society would still love to see photos of your pet in costume. Either message them to us or email them to socialmedia@humanesocietysoco.org and we'll share with our social media community to bring cheer during this difficult time.
