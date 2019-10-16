Strange journey — Pumpkin Nights opened on Oct. 10, featuring 3,000 hand carved real and artificial pumpkins arrayed into seven different “lands” along a half mile walking path, including a Pumpkin Pirate Cove, Pumpkin Reef with a giant pumpkin octopus, Maravilla Lane, Monster Mash, the Great Pumpkin Hall, the Forbidden Pumpkin City featuring a wish dragon in a Chinese garden and an Enchanted Pumpkin Forest. At pumpkin Central there are food trucks and a movie area showing “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” as well as a pumpkin-themed play area for kids. Pumpkin Nights was founded in 2016 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds with a mission to showcase local artists and celebrate the most magical time of year without the gore and scares. Now, Pumpkin Nights runs through the month of October in five different cities across the United States. This is its first year in Sonoma County. Pumpkin Nights will run nightly from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Nov. 3 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. To purchase tickets and get more information, go to pumpkinnights.com.
Photos Heather Bailey
