There are three seats open for the Healdsburg City Council in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election and there are six candidates vying for a seat — Charles “Charlie” Duffy, incumbent David Hagele, Doralice Handal, David Jones, Ariel Kelley and Skylaer Palacios.
As part of our local election coverage, The Tribune will be publishing a series of candidate Q&A’s where we will ask each candidate the same five questions. Alphabetically, Duffy is the first candidate up in the Q&A series.
About Charlie Duffy
Duffy is 69 years old and has been a Healdsburg resident for 20 years. He is a retired college and university administrator and now volunteers his time to work with the Healdsburg Food Pantry and is active with the Friends of the Healdsburg Library and the Healdsburg 2040 Master Plan group.
Duffy is originally from Pittsburgh, PA where he later attended Penn State. Duffy and his wife moved to Healdsburg in 1998.
Healdsburg Tribune (HT): What are the top three priorities/goals that you would want to address if you're elected to council?
Duffy: First, I would work to make city government more transparent to all members of the community and work to re-engage the community through citizen committees such as the Community Housing Committee and the Transportation Advisory Committee (which is, perhaps, in the process of resurrection). I would work to broaden input into council decisions through the use of real-time social media and the provision of translation services. And, improve fiscal oversight, especially making the budget and spending processes more open and understandable for community members.
Second, as we have recently seen, climate change is very real. I would focus upon efforts where the city has the ability and wherewithal to affect change. This includes ideas such as replacing our city fleet of automobiles and light utility vehicles with electric and hybrid vehicles; revisiting and possibly expanding rebates for solar installation and add rebates for rainwater collection systems; and, become better stewards of our open spaces through renewed efforts at ladder fuel reduction, especially on Fitch Mountain.
Third, we need to address the root causes of social injustice through building a more diverse 21st century economy that will provide better paying careers; focus affordable housing policies on building middle and low-income homes for families; and explore community policing solutions, continuing to transform an already good police force into an even better one.
HT: What is the focus of your campaign platform?
Duffy: In many respects, the focus of my platform draws inspiration from the SDAT report. Just as the R/UDAT report of the early 1980s has shaped the Healdsburg in which we currently live, the insights of the SDAT report should, in many ways, shape the Healdsburg we leave to the next generation. This means we need to focus on:
• Building a fiscally responsible city government that is focused on meeting the needs of the community (not mentioned, but a given in the report);
• Building a diverse 21st century economy on top of our strong tourism base, making sure that economic development creates expanding opportunities, not more dead end jobs;
• Sustainably adding more middle-income and lower income housing for families, helping them achieve financial security and finding new opportunities for them;
• Being good stewards of our parks and open spaces and creating greater access to the river;
• Making the infrastructure of Healdsburg more people oriented and less automobile oriented through expanded bicycle and walking paths that actually connect destinations, rethinking our mass transit system so that it better serves all neighborhoods in a climate-conscious way and nurturing our diverse and exciting social and cultural heritage.
How do we do this? We do it by re-engaging the community and the city council in the planning process. Together we engage in thoughtful, reflective planning for how the community is to be shaped in the future; then living and governing according to an agreed upon master plan for Healdsburg.
HT: Are there issues/topics facing Healdsburg that haven't been addressed and, if so, how would you address them?
Duffy: The hallmark of any community is how well we help our most vulnerable members. Homelessness is something which has not been discussed but is a real problem in Healdsburg. I will work for creating a permanent position in the community services department responsible for taking a holistic approach to helping our homeless. It is not enough that we simply provide shelter. We need to provide the proper types of shelter ... some will need transitional housing, others will need permanent supportive housing ... and marry this with the social, educational, mental health and employment services necessary to reintegrate them into our community. The community center and the adjacent city owned property to the north provide the ideal physical venue for the sort of holistic, integrative program I would like to see Healdsburg adopt.
HT: What are the most important personal qualities that you think you would bring to the council?
Duffy: As a college and university administrator, I worked on a daily basis with the same sort of financial, budgetary and resource allocation problems that council grapples with regularly. As an institutional researcher, I was responsible for clearly articulating information about the institution and researching and assessing trends that affected the current and future health of the institution, in other words, both strategic and master planning.
More importantly, I learned how to listen to and respect the viewpoints of diverse and often competing groups. I learned that you need to do your homework before meetings to fully participate. I learned to work for compromise and consensus among groups. I learned to make decisions, rather than defer decisions, and frame them within the institution's mission, vision and goals.
Lastly, I have a healthy sense of humor and I am comfortable knowing that I am not always the smartest person in the room on any given topic and that it is a much better strategy to get the smartest person(s) to work on a project.
HT: If elected, how would you make yourself open to residents who may want to start a dialogue with you on an issue or share concerns? How would you foster and encourage that open communication especially within marginalized groups?
Duffy: It is very important for all members of the community to have the opportunity to be actively engaged in government. For council meetings, I would work to have the agenda published in both English and Spanish (if it has already not been done). I would also work to provide English/Spanish real-time translation and also to provide interpretive service for members of our deaf community.
City council members need to be active, engaged members of the community. Assuming COVID abates and social interaction re-enters our repertoire, I would actively seek venues where I would be able to meet and talk with members of our community, e. g., having a table at the farmers market on Saturday; reaching out to meet with the various social and cultural groups that enrich our community life; put together informal discussion groups with people over particular topics. Folks will always be welcome to stop me and voice a concern on my daily walks around town.
I would also use social media and maintain a website where members of the community could interact. I would also work to institute the use of social media software to enrich and broaden input into council meetings. I would not be shy about asking members of our community to assist with me, as needed, with English-to-Spanish translation if needed.
