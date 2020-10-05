There are three seats open for the Healdsburg City Council in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election and there are six candidates vying for a seat, Charlie Duffy, incumbent David Hagele, Doralice Handal, David Jones, Ariel Kelley and Skylaer Palacios.
As part of our local election coverage, The Tribune will be publishing a series of candidate Q&A’s where we will ask each candidate the same five questions. Alphabetically, Doralice Handal is the next candidate in the Q&A series.
About Doralice Handal
Handal is 47 years old and has lived in Healdsburg for 15 years, during which time she ran her own business, The Cheese Shop. While she ran the popular store for 15 years she has been involved with the food industry for over 20 years and also worked at the Relish Culinary School.
She is currently selling wine from her own family wine brand with her father.
When she’s not working in the wine business she spends her time working for various local nonprofits such as Healdsburg Jazz and Reach for Home, a homeless outreach and aid organization. Handal is on the board of directors for the organization.
Healdsburg Tribune (HT): What are the top three priorities/goals that you would want to address if you're elected to council?
Handal: 1. Emergency shelter for all citizens who need it especially for winter months. Emergency preparedness training for all citizens in Healdsburg that includes creating plans that can be accessed online and in person, in two languages, regarding what to do in case of an emergency.
2. Create a long term plan to handle COVID. Let’s pretend that COVID is here to stay. How will our town endure job loss, loss in economy via our businesses and continued loss of tourism revenue?
3. Handicap accessibility within the city focusing specifically on sidewalks. Working in collaboration with residents to make Healdsburg a walkable town. We have many residents who don’t own cars and walk everywhere. Some streets have no sidewalks, some are in serious disrepair and many are not up to code with The American Disabilities Act (ADA). Make sure we offer ample handicap parking, that all residents know about our bus system and create a shuttle to access SMART.
HT: What is the focus of your campaign platform?
Handal: My focus is emergencies and accessibility. I have a bone disorder and live with this and find that I am constantly writing a mental list of what is lacking in town to support me and other residents with disabilities. Housing that includes accessibility plays into this as well. Having a lack of multi-use, multi story options for our residents with disabilities is a huge concern.
HT: Are there issues/topics facing Healdsburg that haven’t been addressed and if so, how would you address them?
Handal: Everyone wants to talk about “affordable housing” but not address what it is like to satisfy the overwhelming need for affordable housing and what that actually means. We cannot build affordable housing and make it affordable. The cost of building will continue to rise and building a low cost housing model that lasts is near impossible. What about changing the codes to allow for different types of housing within our existing neighborhoods? We either need to address this in a creative way or we need to become comfortable with not being able to offer housing to our residents.
HT: What are the most important personal qualities that you think you would bring to the council?
Handal: I am patient. I have been in the food service industry for over 20 years. I have served everyone and I do so with pleasure, even if I am treated indifferently or badly.
I listen. I am a really good listener and I find myself in situations where I am confided in by everyone on just about anything.
I don’t mince words. I will tell you the truth and I will do so in a way that doesn’t come off as mean or ignorant or provincial. I am a realist.
I am organized, I think through situations and I am deeply concerned for our citizens. I have empathy.
HT: If elected, how would you make yourself open to residents who may want to start a dialogue with you on an issue or share concerns? How would you foster and encourage that open communication especially within marginalized groups?
Handal: I believe that we all need to be heard. When I ran the Cheese Shop I was known for my open door policy. Customers, neighbors and citizens would come to my store, sit down for a minute and talk to me about what was concerning them. I truly believe that is the way: to be available. Since I have lived here, now 15 years, I have been available to anyone who needs an ear, a meal or a shoulder to cry on. I have worked with Reach for Home. Additionally, I have worked with hundreds of fire survivors, helping, sharing and being available. I believe in “charlas.” Translated: to chat. Once we become available to our citizens and they feel comfortable in expressing their concerns we will shrink the divide which we have seen in politics and with the police force. Break down those walls.
