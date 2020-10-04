There are three seats open for the Healdsburg City Council in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election and there are six candidates vying for a seat, Charlie Duffy, incumbent David Hagele, Doralice Handal, David Jones, Ariel Kelley and Skylaer Palacios.
As part of our local election coverage, The Tribune will be publishing a series of candidate Q&A’s where we will ask each candidate the same five questions. Alphabetically, incumbent David Hagele is the next candidate up in the Q&A series.
About David Hagele
Hagele, 51, has served on the Healdsburg City Council for four years and served as mayor in 2019. He was elected in 2016.
He is also the owner of a local commercial real estate finance firm and is the incoming vice-chair of the Northern California Power Agency. He is currently the chair of the North Coast Railroad Authority with the aim of creating and connecting a hiking and biking trail from the north coast redwoods to the Bay Area. Additionally, he represents the city council in the Healdsburg Economic Development Steering Committee and is part of the recovery task force. He has lived in Healdsburg with his wife Laurie and two kids for 11 years.
Healdsburg Tribune (HT): What are the top three priorities/goals that you would want to address if you're elected to council?
Hagele:Continue to expand available housing options for our community, strengthen the diversity of Healdsburg’s local economy with an eye towards the long-term health of our business community and connectivity … to our neighbors, our environment, our parks and to our businesses.
HT: What is the focus of your campaign platform?
Hagele: Collaboration and bringing our community together. I have collaborated with Healdsburg residents and my colleagues on city council to address the most pressing issues facing our city today. Whether it be the economic recovery for small businesses and our local workforce from the coronavirus pandemic; the safety of our community as we seek to protect life and property from the threat of floods, wildfires or other natural disasters; or working to make our community more affordable for those who grew up in Healdsburg and want to start a family here, I always seek to listen, take the time to understand an issue, build consensus and act in our community’s best interests.
Being on city council and having served as Mayor of Healdsburg in 2019 leading the city before and in the aftermath of historic flooding and the Kincade Fire, I have led our city during challenging times. As our community continues to adapt and recover from the pandemic, I believe having tested and proven leadership on the council is more important than ever as we navigate our city to an exciting and bright future.
HT: Are there issues/topics facing Healdsburg that haven’t been addressed and if so, how would you address them?
Hagele: When I first campaigned for city council and as I seek re-election this year, engaging voters to listen to varying perspectives and concerns has helped me better understand the struggles and obstacles facing residents and local businesses. In my capacity as an elected official, over the last four years, I’ve sought to take action on the issues that I heard about most since I first campaigned and as I’ve represented the residents of Healdsburg on the city council.
For example, I heard the challenges facing young families affording the cost-of-living here, once elected to the council and as mayor, I worked with city staff and my colleagues to facilitate the purchase of apartment buildings in our city, preserving affordable units for the foreseeable future for some of our most vulnerable neighbors.
With the city of Healdsburg being less than five square miles, I’ve also been a strong advocate for making Healdsburg more walkable and bikeable to strengthen connectivity within our community … there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to ride our bikes safely to Wicked Slush, Summers Market or just down to the Plaza. Through my work on the Northern California Power Agency and pursuing grant opportunities from the California Air Resources Board, I’m working to secure grant funding for e-Bikes to make this a reality for all ages. These are two examples of action taken on the issues that matter most to residents, and while some issues continue to be addressed and new issues come to the forefront, I continue to work with my council colleagues to take an action-oriented approach that allows us to understand the issue at hand, explore our options, and move our city forward.
HT: What are the most important personal qualities that you think you would bring to the council?
Hagele: As a father of two young children, I bring the perspective of a husband, father, resident and small business owner who is vested in our community. Thinking about the future of our community and how the council’s decisions could shape our city’s future, I approach each agenda item with the question, “What is best for Healdsburg?”
HT: If elected, how would you make yourself open to residents who may want to start a dialogue with you on an issue or share concerns? How would you foster and encourage that open communication especially within marginalized groups?
Hagele: I am a firm believer in public input and public participation. As mayor last year, I had a number of “hot button” meetings that packed our council chambers and I challenged myself to make sure everyone felt welcome and comfortable to share their thoughts, no matter what side of the issue they might be on. I arranged for translation services to be available, I distributed coloring books and crayons to kids who came along with their parents and made sure everyone knew that I considered the public comment microphone to be sacred ground. I reminded everyone that speaking in public is scary enough, let alone in front of a packed house, so please be respectful so our neighbors can share their thoughts. Most importantly, I welcomed and thanked each public speaker for their comments.
I’ve also worked hard as a councilmember to bring information to the public through my social media platform. I post our council agendas with a brief, non-editorialized summary to make it easier for the public to access staff reports and get a sense of what’s going on in our community… even if it’s just while scrolling through on their phones. Upon joining council, I started receiving a Friday update from the city manager and promptly began sharing what councilmembers received with the public. As I continued to post the updates on social media, I shared the positive feedback with our city manager, who then began including updates from the various departments. Today, the update from the city manager includes photos, updates and information on upcoming meetings, furthering community engagement.
Finally, I have made it a point to acknowledge receipt of nearly every email I receive and am willing to meet anyone for coffee, beer or just a conversation in the Plaza.
Laurie and I love raising our family in Healdsburg and we love our community, which is why I have always made myself accessible to meet with people of all walks of life and will continue keeping an open-door policy with the residents of Healdsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.