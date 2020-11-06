Melissa Yanc and her husband Sean McGaughey, the bakers behind Quail & Condor baked goods, said they hope to open their new brick and mortar bakery in January 2021 after running into some COVID roadblocks and switching their future shop location from Center Street to 149 Healdsburg Ave.
“We are hoping to be fully open by early January,” Yanc said.
Yanc and her husband have been serving up homemade sourdough breads, croissants, bagels and delectable cookies at the Healdsburg Farmers Market and now they are set to have their own store on Healdsburg Avenue across the street from the Mill District.
The duo initially partnered with Black Oak Cafe and were going to open with them at the Center Street shopping center.
Just as they were about to start construction in March the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they decided to look for a different location, rather than open in a spot that boasts a large amount of indoor seating.
“We were originally going to go in with Black Oak over at the shopping center by Flakey-Cream Do-Nuts but that kind of fell through mostly because it was a giant indoor space and with the pandemic we kind of dove out of that and that left us needing a spot,” McGaughey said.
Yanc said they came across the Healdsburg Avenue location after a recommendation to look at the site from the Windsor Farmers Market Manager, Tina Castelli.
“Before I even mentioned it to Sean I sat on it for a month and then we just decided to go walk by it and I watched Sean fall in love with it which was super cool,” Yanc said.
And while they had to pull out of their original location, they said they are excited about the site.
“With the original space we were banking on (having) so much seating, but now we are no longer necessarily partners with Black Oak we were able to make a decision based on our own needs,” Yanc said. “We feel like the new space is really flexible with whatever the CDC grants on indoor/outdoor seating.”
She said this new space felt like it was meant to be theirs.
When the bakery opens, they said they expect it to be more of a walk up and grab and go sort of shop, but they’re hoping by this summer they can have five to 10 seats inside as well as patio seating outside.
“We like the idea — and obviously it is not final — of building a platform and creating an asymmetrical and natural garden with a partition from the traffic on Healdsburg Avenue and a pergola to cast some shade,” Yanc.
In preparation for the store’s opening Yanc said they are starting to do a small series of test bakes and did a small preorder program within the Healdsburg community this past summer.
“What we were doing over the summer is we were doing pre orders over our online store and people would come pick up from our home. So now we are trying to think of a clever way to do the same thing for the bakery now just as we are trying to get to know our equipment,” Yanc said.
She said they will be selling all of the same things that they have been offering at the farmers market — croissants, sweet pastries, a few gluten free items and their signature breads.
Not only have they been busy baking this year, but last year Yanc won the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship for her impressive bakes and brought home $25,000.
The show premiered on Nov. 4, 2019 and ran each Monday until its finale when Yanc was selected as the champion for her work on a two-tiered plaid cake.
“It was the second to the last episode and I wasn’t really expecting to make it to the finals. I was second-guessing myself,” Yanc told The Tribune last year.
When Yanc was 8 years old she started baking and decorating with her grandmother. She later attended pastry school in Denver.
