Earlier this month an unidentified individual vandalized several holiday decorations at a Piper Street home, slashing the resident’s inflatable Christmas decorations and even stealing one of the blow-up decorations.
That resident, Katrina Davis, wanted to go all out this year and decorate her house with colorful strings of lights and blow up holiday characters. Decorating her home was especially important this year because Davis wanted to bring some light and cheer following the death of a good friend.
After locals heard about Davis’ destroyed holiday decorations a slew of residents, including the folks at Garrett Ace Hardware, sprang into action and donated several holiday decorations to Davis in an effort to return some of the holiday magic that was lost.
Now Davis’ yard boasts a giant inflatable sleigh and reindeer, Christmas decor, and even an inflatable Olaf, the silly snowman character from the popular Disney film “Frozen.”
“Pure Power Solutions gave me their inflatable Olaf. Tim and Kathy Boatman gave us an inflatable Santa, Richie and Sara Lopez also gave us Christmas decorations and did a lot of foot work on getting us new ones. Also, my neighbor Cathy bought us a Christmas inflatable dinosaur,” Davis said.
Peggy Marsh, the manager at Garrett Ace Hardware, said since the store and other retailers didn’t have any inflatable decorations left they decided to take down the two they had on their roof and bring it over to Davis.
“I originally saw it (the post about the vandalized decorations) on What’s Happening Healdsburg. The last two blowups were the ones on our roof and I thought why don’t we just donate them? We deflated them and boxed them up and brought them over,” Marsh said.
Davis said the kind effort of Garrett’s and other locals really lifted up her and her family’s spirits.
“The town really lifted us up. I recently hospiced my best friend who had throat and brain cancer for three months until she passed in my arms, so we really tried to make things a bit extra in our front yard. We have all been so depressed. So, when I woke up to let in our cat and saw everything slashed and shredded, even one of them was stolen, I had a breakdown in my front yard.” Davis said. “Those tiny bits of happiness and magic I had left were really stripped away from me, my daughter and husband. I cried all day. I had made a video and posted it on my page on Facebook showing what had happened, then this town and my neighbors and friends really stepped up.”
After Garrett’s made the donation Marsh said they kept getting calls and messages from folks thanking them for making a kind gesture, but Marsh said by no means did they do this for notoriety.
“We did it out of the kindness of our hearts,” Marsh said.
Davis said words don’t express what the donations mean to her and her family.
“Our magic is back. Every time I walk outside I can see and feel the love. In these times, the kinder we can all be, the better. This proves there are kind people doing kind things still,” Davis said.
